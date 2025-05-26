Steelers Stock Watch – DL Yahya Black

Player: DL Yahya Black

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Since the Steelers drafted Yahya Black, they have released Montravius Adams, opening more potential doors for the rookie. While they talked about him as a four-tech immediately after drafting him, the release of Adams suggests otherwise. Really, other than Montravius Adams, he is the only one with the body to play one-tech. The departure of the veteran gives Black the opportunity to display more versatility, thus giving him a better chance to secure a roster spot.

If the Steelers really initially envisioned Yahya Black as a four-tech primarily, then their post-draft view seemed to change rapidly. Their decision to release veteran NT Montravius Adams, at the very least, opens a major opportunity for the rookie. And considering he is only a fifth-round pick, every opportunity is a valuable one.

One thing the Steelers do not lack this offseason is defensive linemen. While they have released two from last year’s roster, they signed two in free agency. Then, in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, they added two more during the draft. Harmon, a first-round pick, is likely to start as a rookie.

Black, on the other hand, will have to fight for his opportunities. The Steelers already have a young starting nose tackle in Keeanu Benton. And if at defensive end, the opportunities there aren’t obvious, either. Cameron Heyward and Harmon are, at least, already ahead of him there. Then you have Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee, and Daniel Ekuale. I even leave off guys like Esezi Otomewo, simply because there aren’t enough practices for everyone to have a shot.

As a rookie, Yahya Black is obviously a player the Steelers want to get a long look at. They want him to make the 53-man roster, but he also needs to justify being there. They have released many fifth-round rookies in the past, even if more recently they have kept their draft picks.

Black isn’t the most fleet of foot in the room, so it behooves him to ingratiate himself to the coaches with his work over center. And that’s his clearest path to a helmet on Sundays, as the direct backup to Benton at nose tackle.

