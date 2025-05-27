Steelers Sign WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, who took part in the team’s rookie minicamp two weeks ago. The Steelers announced the move today.

Lemonious-Craig is the third rookie and fourth player the team signed coming out of its rookie minicamp, along with veteran RB Trey Sermon and rookies OT Gareth Warren and RB Max Hurleman.

Lemonious-Craig spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Colorado before transferring to Arizona, where he spent the last two seasons. At Arizona, Lemonious-Craig caught 45 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns between 2023 and 2024. His best collegiate season came in 2022 at Colorado when he pulled in 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Most of his production at Arizona came in 2023, with 28 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns. With eventual first-round pick Tetaroia McMillan dominating the target share, Lemonious-Craig hauled in just 17 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in 2024. With a career yards-per-reception average of 20.5, Lemonious-Craig will look to prove his value as a deep threat in Pittsburgh.

He scored a 5.57 relative athletic score based on his pre-draft testing, measuring in at 6010 and 191 pounds. He had a 35-inch vertical and ran a 4.54 40-yard dash.

The Steelers add another receiver for some depth with OTAs beginning today. Montana Lemonious-Craig joins a room headlined by DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods.

With the addition of Lemonious-Craig, the Steelers now have a full roster with 91 players. The team is allowed to keep 91 due to OLB Julius Welschof being granted an international exemption. Lemonious-Craig will wear No. 14, which was last worn by WR George Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7 after three seasons in Pittsburgh. Lemonious-Craig wore No. 5 at Arizona, a number currently assigned to defensive back D’Shawn Jamison.

The Steelers hadn’t acquired a receiver after dealing Pickens, and Lemonious-Craig is now the 11th wide receiver on their roster. He’ll get a chance to stick around if he can impress during OTAs, with three of Pittsburgh’s six scheduled sessions taking place this week.