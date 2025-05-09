Steelers Sign QB Will Howard To Rookie Contract

Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick QB Will Howard has signed his rookie contract, the team announced Friday afternoon. His four-year deal should total out to around $4,448,100 with a signing bonus around $248,100. His 2025 cap charge should be around $902,025.

After winning the national championship in his lone season at Ohio State, Howard was drafted later than most draftniks expected. In 2024 with the Buckeyes, Howard set single-season highs in completion percentage (70.5-percent), passing yards (4,010 yards), and passing touchdowns (35).

Howard played his best football in the playoffs, throwing eight touchdown passes to two interceptions across four games. He completed 17-0f-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ title game win over Notre Dame.

A native of Downingtown, Pa., outside of Philadelphia, Howard began his career at Kansas State. He spent four years there, battling current Steelers teammate Skylar Thompson early, and throwing for 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions with the Wildcats. Admitting his 2023 season wasn’t as strong as he hoped, Howard opted to transfer instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. He choose Ohio State over USC and Miami (FL).

Our scouting report spoke highly of him, praising Howard for his touch, accuracy, and plays from the pocket. However, he was inconsistent reading defenses and lacks velocity on his throws, unexpected given his 6-4, 240-pounds frame. Our report concluded:

“Overall, I was impressed by Will Howard’s game. He has a lot of the basic tools to succeed and importantly, has a defining trait. Every franchise quarterback needs to have a calling card. They can’t be just average/above average at everything. Howard’s touch and overall accuracy are impressive and will serve him well at the NFL level. And I don’t think it’s a flash in the pan from one playoff run.”

Howard will compete with Thompson for a reserve spot on the Steelers’ depth chart. While Howard has the benefit of being a draft pick, Thompson has NFL experience, making for an intense summer competition.