Steelers Sign Pair Of Draft Picks To Rookie Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed two of their seven 2025 draft picks to their rookie contracts, the team announced Friday afternoon. Seventh-round picks LB Carson Bruener and CB/PR Donte Kent inked their four-year deals.

Bruener’s four-year deal should total out at around $4,336,940, including a signing bonus of around $136,940. That amounts to a 2025 cap charge of about $874,235.

Bruener was the first of two seventh-round selections for the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Taken at No. 223 overall, the son of former Steelers first-round TE and current area scout Mark Bruener has a downhill play style with solid tackling ability and enough athleticism to potentially develop into a rotational linebacker at some point in the future.

For now, he has the makings of a special teams ace. That will be his route to making the 53-man roster in a relatively crowded linebacker room. His main competition for that role will be Mark Robinson, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bruener checked in at 6012, 227 pounds with 31 3/4-inch arms. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, jumped a 33.5-inch vertical and a 9’11” broad jump. Our Josh Carney broke down his tape, concluding:

“Bruener showed his strengths working downhill against the run and flashed the ability to work in coverage, particularly zone, where he has good eyes and a good feel for what offenses are trying to do. His ball skills are above average for the position, too. I just have real concerns about his lateral agility, though. He can develop into a rotational linebacker who can handle a three-down role for an extended stretch. Still, at the very least right away, Bruener can be a key special teams piece that can eventually be a special teams captain in the league.”



Mike Tomlin noted that Bruener’s bloodlines with the Steelers is an “awesome sidenote”, but not the reason he was ultimately selected. As a team captain for the Washington Huskies in 2024, his leadership, football character and skills on the field were what caused the Steelers to draft him. His chance for a spot on the 53-man roster is a toss-up at the moment.

Kent’s contract, also a four-year deal, should total out at around $4,333,452 with a signing bonus around $133,452. His 2025 cap charge should be around $873,363.

Kent was the team’s final selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taken No. 229 overall out of Central Michigan, he’s a versatile and fast cornerback and punt returner. In five years at CMU, Kent collected 234 tackles (six for a loss) with 46 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Regarded as a willing tackler with aggressive eyes that leads to boom-or-bust plays, Kent also saw work as the team’s punt returner in 2024. He averaged 13.6 yards on 16 returns, highlighted by a 68-yard touchdown against Central Connecticut State in the season opener. Defensively, he recorded 53 tackles, nine breakups, and zero interceptions across his final season.

Kent toggled between slot and outside corner throughout his career, logging more time inside in 2023 and 2024. He primarily played on the outside during the 2022 season.

At his Pro Day, Kent measured in at 5102, 189 pounds. He blazed a 4.38 40-yard dash with good jumps, a 38.5-inch vertical and 10’3″ broad. Our Jonathan Heitritter broke down his tape, concluding:

“Donte Kent is a prototypical fit for slot-corner duties in the NFL. He brings some versatility to the table, having experience outside as well as some at safety. He is a willing and capable tackler and has the play speed you desire, though his instincts can cause him to be a step behind at times in coverage.”

Kent will have an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., Brandin Echols, Cory Trice Jr., and James Pierre are all ahead of Kent on the depth chart. Kent’s best chance to stick will come on special teams, likely needing to beat out Pierre as a starting gunner and multi-phase player. If he’s unable to make the 53, Kent could begin his NFL career on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Both players just completed their first day of rookie minicamp, which will run through the weekend. Pittsburgh has five more draft picks to sign.