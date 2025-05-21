Steelers Sign OL Nick Broeker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have bolstered their offensive line, signing Nick Broeker to their offseason roster. The team announced the move Wednesday afternoon, leaving just one open spot on the team’s 91-man summer roster. It’s a one-year contract worth $1.030 million.

Broeker was waived by the Houston Texans on May 9. A seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2023, he’s appeared in 12 NFL games, all with the Texans across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Last season, he played in nine games and spent most of his time on special teams. Broeker logged 40 snaps there compared to just six on offense. To date, he’s logged only nine regular-season offensive snaps.

Out of Ole Miss, Broeker weighed in at 6043, 305 pounds with 32.5-inch arms. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 5.27 40-yard dash with a 7.75 three-cone. In our draft scouting report, we praised Broeker for his play strength and run-blocking ability combined with good bloodlines and experience against SEC competition. Negatively, we noted a lack of foot speed that would likely transition him from college offensive tackle to NFL interior lineman. Overall, we concluded:

“Overall, Nick Broeker is a strong run blocker who will thrive best in a man-blocking/Duo scheme that relies less on zone blocks. He’s a finisher who plays with an edge and mean streak and overall, his technique is good, though he’ll need to consistently fire his hands inside. He doesn’t project to be an all-star but a solid player who can start in the right scheme. Reminds me a fair bit of Luke Goedeke from last year’s class.”

A left guard and tackle in college, Broeker has played left guard and right tackle during his two NFL seasons. In last year’s preseason, he picked up nearly 200 snaps at right tackle.

Signing Broeker adds depth after the Steelers waived guard Lecitus Smith yesterday. Pittsburgh could continue to invest in offensive line help throughout the offseason, a weak and unproven group behind the team’s starting five that comes with their own set of question marks. The Steelers can carry up to 91 players due to EDGE Julius Welschof’s international exemption.