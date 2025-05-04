Steelers Personnel Turnover: Breaking Down The Starting Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers could field a fairly different defense from the start of last season, so let’s take a look. They have rebuilt parts of the roster through various means, some significantly, others not so much. So, we’ll break down the projected starters and contributors and compare them to last year.

Defensive Line: Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon

Starter Last Season: Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi

The Steelers elected to part with Larry Ogunjobi this offseason after the run defense fell apart late last year. While they didn’t swing big in free agency, they attacked the draft. They used their first-round pick to select Derrick Harmon, who should be a Day 1 starter. The Steelers also shuffled the depth, adding Daniel Ekuale in free agency and Yahya Black in the draft.

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith

Starter Last Season: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith

While the Steelers retain the same edge rushers on defense, they did add Jack Sawyer as a new rotational piece. For those who are hoping they will trade Watt, I strongly urge you not to hold your breath. As for Highsmith, he is still under contract for the next three years.

Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson OR Malik Harrison OR Cole Holcomb

Starter Last Season: Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts OR Payton Wilson

This one depends on how you interpret things. Did the Steelers start Payton Wilson last year, and does it depend on at what point of the season? This year, it’s not clear if he will have a full-time starting job, or if he will split time—and with whom. The Steelers paid Harrison enough in free agency, but not just for defense. He will be a mainstay on special teams.

Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson

Starter Last Season: Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay

Last year, the Steelers traded for Donte Jackson to add to their secondary on defense. They let him walk one year later, signing Darius Slay to replace him. And they acknowledged that part of the draw to Slay was the fact that he was a street free agent. While one of the top corners of his era, the question is what he has left in the tank. They have Cory Trice Jr., but his injuries keep him from being in the conversation.

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott

Starter Last Season: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott

The safety position is the most stable part of the Steelers’ defense, other than the outside linebacker. But how much longer will Fitzpatrick and Elliott be here? There is a lot of speculation about Fitzpatrick’s future, and many wonder if this will be his last season. He has underperformed since signing a big contract extension, so if he doesn’t step up this year, they could move on in 2026.

Slot Defender: Beanie Bishop Jr. OR Brandin Echols

Starter Last Season: Beanie Bishop Jr. OR Cameron Sutton

This is another situation that depends on how you look at it. If not suspended, would the Steelers defense have started Cameron Sutton all along? They rode with Beanie Bishop to start the year, partly due to limited alternatives. This year, Bishop will compete with Brandin Echols for the role.

Fully ascertaining the turnover on the Steelers’ defense will take some time. They made two major changes, swapping Ogunjobi for Harmon and Jackson for Slay. Payton Wilson could take on a bigger role this year, but we don’t know how the rest of that room plays out. Then there’s the slot position, where safeties could also play a role. Unspoken here is how much the depth will matter this year, with some significant turnover behind the starters.