Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Ranked Outside Top 20 TEs By PFF As ‘Production Might Take A Hit’

Coming off a career-high 65 receptions during the 2024 season, which was the first under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is historically TE-friendly, things are seemingly looking up for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Not only did he have a career-high in receptions, he tied his career-high in touchdowns scored, too, with seven and was a key piece in the Steelers’ offense. He also received a four-year extension last summer, keeping him in the Steel City for the foreseeable future as the clear-cut TE1 and a key weapon in the passing game.
Despite all of that, Freiermuth finds himself ranked outside of the top 20 at the tight end position in Pro Football Focus’ rankings Thursday morning, including behind some rather puzzling names.
Freiermuth landed at No. 22, just ahead of a pair of rookies in Chicago’s Colston Loveland and Indianapolis’ Tyler Warren, but behind names like New Orleans’ Tayson Hill, Minnesota’s Josh Oliver and Baltimore’s Isaiah Likely.
“Freiermuth had a nice bounce-back season in 2024, logging a career-high 68 catches and seven touchdowns. He also dropped five passes and fumbled three times while breaking just six tackles,” PFF’s John Kosko writes. “His 70.0 PFF receiving grade was good, but with uncertainty in the Steelers’ quarterback room, his production might take another hit in 2025.”
The 2024 season was a good one for Freiermuth, though there were some drops and inability to create after the catch in big spots, coming short of first-down markers in key situations.
Still, ranking Freiermuth as the 22nd-best TE entering the 2025 season is ludicrous.
His numbers were good overall, and in Year 2 of Smith’s offense, Freiermuth should have another big year, regardless of who is under center.
He has improved as a blocker and can handle his own — for the most part — when in-line. He can also move around and run a full route tree for the position, consistently creating separation and making big plays, particularly in the red zone.
Regardless of who is under center this season for the Steelers, Freiermuth should have a big role as a passing-game weapon worth targeting. With DK Metcalf drawing attention on the outside, Calvin Austin III being able to take the top off the defense to free things up underneath, and Roman Wilson looking poised for a big season, there will be plenty of room for Freiermuth to operate once again.
A good tight end remains within Freiermuth, but he needs to find the consistency and fulfill his potential. Maybe Year 2 in Arthur Smith’s offense brings that out. If he can find that consistency, he’ll make the No.22 TE ranking from PFF look even sillier.