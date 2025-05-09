Steelers’ Offense The ‘Least Improved Unit’ In NFL, PFF Says

After losing five straight games to close the season and failing to score more than 17 points in a game, the Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their offense, letting quarterback Russell Wilson walk in free agency after losing Justin Fields to the New York Jets.
They let running back Najee Harris walk in free agency as well, not to mention the likes of offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard James Daniels.
It wasn’t all losses though. The Steelers traded for star receiver DK Metcalf, and signed veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell, shoring up areas of need, before drafting running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round.
Things were looking up, and then the Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys Wednesday, meaning the Steelers lost their leading passer, rusher and receiver all in the same offseason.
For that, the Steelers’ offense is Pro Football Focus’ “least improved unit” entering the 2025 season. Of course, that could change a bit if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, but right now Mason Rudolph is the projected starter with sixth-round pick Will Howard and Skylar Thompson the backups.
Not great.
“Pittsburgh’s offensive line could be even better than last year if it stays healthy and sees development from second-year players Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu. But the left tackle position might be a concern after Dan Moore Jr.‘s departure, as former first-round pick Broderick Jones is slated to start there after ranking just 93rd among 142 qualifying tackles in PFF overall grade (58.5) across his first two NFL seasons,” PFF writes regarding the Steelers’ offense as one of the least improved units in the NFL. “The encouraging parts of the offense stop with the offensive line, though. The only quarterbacks on the Steelers roster are Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard, which makes it the weakest quarterback room in the league.
“The expected addition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers could immediately elevate the position to an average or even above-average level, but the offense also lacks playmakers at the skill positions.”
The offensive line should certainly be better than it was last season, especially after things fell apart down the stretch as the young players might have hit rookie walls. But entering 2025, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick should be better with more experience under their belts, and Broderick Jones should be better after his move back to left tackle.
Second-year pro Troy Fautanu will have a lot of attention on him as he’s going to be relied heavily on to fortify the right tackle position after he played in just one game last year before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.
At receiver, the Steelers finally have a true No. 1 receiver in Metcalf, but the receiver room went from being a major strength to an area of concern after the trade of Pickens. Veteran Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller will have to step up behind Metcalf, assuming the Steelers don’t add another receiver.
Running back appears set with Johnson, Jaylen Warren and Gainwell forming a solid trio, but the question for the offense centers on quarterback.
Right now, things are very concerning there. While the Steelers have confidence in Rudolph should he need to start, it’s not a great place to be, leaning on a backup quarterback as the starter, though Rudolph could take a jump in Arthur Smith’s offense due to his deep-ball abilities.
If Rodgers signs, the position will look better on paper, though there is the question about just how much Rodgers has left in his game at 41 years old. But that’s the position the Steelers have put themselves in this offseason at the quarterback position as they seemingly have their sights set on the 2026 NFL Draft.