Steelers’ Most Vulnerable Veterans: Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward is among the Steelers’ most vulnerable veterans to miss the 53-man roster this season due to personnel turnover. Including some 2024 free-agent signings, veteran players lose jobs to the incoming class every year. The Steelers could see some pretty significant roster turnover in 2025, though, and in fact, they have already started.

After the efforts of last season, the Steelers will be examining their roster closely in August. Frankly, if there is a tie between a returning veteran and a new player, the new one may well win. Especially in certain areas of the roster, like the defensive line, they want to try something different.

Connor Heyward

As the Steelers continue to fine-tune their skill-position blocking, Connor Heyward could find himself vulnerable. While he continued to load up on special teams snaps, topping 300 last season, there is a limit. If, for example, they want to employ a true fullback this year, what does that mean for him?

The Steelers did add a fullback in rookie college free agent DH Thomas-Jones. At 6-2 and 256 pounds, he certainly has the build for it. But what he really need is special teams ability—the easiest way to earn a hat. That’s why Connor Heyward is still here, or at least primarily why.

It’s fair to question how well Heyward fits into Arthur Smith’s scheme for the Steelers. He saw his playing time cut nearly in half last year, though there were extenuating circumstances. He played more in 2023 in part due to Pat Freiermuth dealing with an injury, for example. But the Steelers also repeatedly chose to play MyCole Pruitt over him.

Pruitt is no longer here, but they added Donald Parham Jr. as a veteran and rookie JJ Galbreath. Any combination of these players named in the article could bump Connor Heyward off the Steelers’ roster. But it would be about special teams performance, first and foremost.

Heyward did catch a touchdown pass last year, but among just six catches all season. He only saw eight targets after claiming 34 the previous season. The Steelers in the past were trying to find ways to use him, but he doesn’t particularly excel at anything.

One gets the sense that they would really like to have a more suitable dedicated lead blocker. The Steelers try to use Heyward, and sometimes others, lined up at fullback. As often as not, however, the endeavor reminds us that they are not actually fullbacks.

The Steelers have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, who have plenty of snaps they can absorb at tight end. And Arthur Smith can always use an extra lineman as a blocker, as the Steelers have done frequently in the past, if they feel they can part with Connor Heyward.