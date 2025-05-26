Steelers Make List Of Teams ‘Most Likely To Disappoint’ In 2025

It’s been a long time since the Steelers contended for a Super Bowl. It’s also been a long time since they were bad. Staying in the middle and sneaking into the playoffs has been the Steelers’ recent domain. Unfortunately, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin isn’t expecting to continue into 2025. In an article published on Monday, Dubin listed the Steelers as a team likely to disappoint in relation to their projected 2025 win total.

“I know Mike Tomlin has never finished under .500,” Dubin wrote. “But between the offensive questions, the schedule and more questions than usual on the second level of the defense, this feels like the first time the Steelers finally dip below the line.”

The Steelers’ projected win total for the 2025 season is at 8.5. Along with the Steelers, the Browns, Colts, Saints and Dolphins made Dubin’s list. The Dolphins and have been respectable recently, but being in the same conversation with the other three teams on that list is not where the Steelers want to be.

For Dubin, a few things play into his argument here. He brings up the questions on offense. Those are fair, as the Steelers have a lack of depth at wide receiver and still no answer at quarterback. Dubin also points to their schedule, which is pretty tough. Especially down the stretch, where the Steelers have one of the league’s toughest slates to end the year.

Another reason for pessimism is Aaron Rodgers, and everything he brings to the table.

If he signs with the Steelers.

“With Rodgers only delaying further and with his off-field habits seemingly only making it less likely that an organization like the Steelers would want to make him the face of the operation, this is starting to creep toward best-bet territory,” Dubin wrote.

For most of the offseason, the Steelers’ wait on Rodgers has been justified. The Steelers don’t want to be waiting this long, but their only alternative at the moment is Mason Rudolph. For months, Rodgers has been looked at as a player who could finally end the Steelers’ playoff victory drought. If the Steelers can win a playoff game in the 2025 season, it will be their first playoff victory since the 2016 season.

However, with each passing day, things only get more complicated. Especially when Rodgers is out doing side quests, like Q&As at concerts and three-hour podcast interviews. Rodgers has said his delay in making a decision about his future is due to personal issues. Yet, it’s clearly not as if he’s stuck at home. That’s earning him criticism, and it’s also making things look worse for the Steelers.

If they can sign Rodgers, and everything goes right on the offensive side of the ball, nine wins isn’t the highest bar to clear. Still, though, those are a lot of ifs. For now, analysts seem to be getting more and more pessimistic regarding the Steelers in 2025.