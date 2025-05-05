Steelers Lose Out On Super Bowl MVP In PFF’s 2006 NFL Re-Draft

The 2006 NFL Draft had quite a few big names in it, including former Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Vince Young. It also had some intriguing big-name defensive pieces like AJ Hawk, Mario Williams and Haloti Ngata.

Within that draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves sitting at N0. 32 overall, coming off a win in Super Bowl XL over the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers could have gone in a number of directions with that pick. Instead, they decided to trade up to No. 25 overall with the New York Giants, landing wide receiver Santonio Holmes out of Ohio State.

That move ultimately paid off down the line for the Steelers as Holmes was spectacular in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals, winning Super Bowl MVP due to his game-winning catch from Ben Roethlisberger. He finished the game with nine receptions for 131 yards and the touchdown.

Holmes went on to spend four seasons with the Steelers before off-field troubles caused the Steelers to cut ties and trade him to the New York Jets. That Super Bowl MVP remains, though.

In Pro Football Focus’ 2006 re-draft, the Steelers wouldn’t have landed that eventual Super Bowl MVP. Instead, they would have addressed defense and sat tight at No. 32 overall, rather than moving up for Holmes. In the re-draft, Holmes came off the board in the top 10, and the Steelers landed a journeyman cornerback who went undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft.

That would be former Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tramon Williams. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick paired Williams with the Steelers in the re-draft exercise.