Steelers Haven’t Had Two UDFAs Make The Roster In Years. 2025 Could Change That.

It’s been a while since the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a pair of undrafted free agents make an impact. With small classes and even tinier payouts, the team has had trouble attracting top talent. But the 2025 UDFA class of eight names is the most promising one in years, and thanks to an offseason of change, there are roster spots for the taking.

If Pittsburgh can land two of its eight UDFA signings on the initial 53-man roster, it’ll be the first such instance since 2018. Below is a list of Steelers’ UDFAs who made the initial 53, along with the number of games anyone from the class played with Pittsburgh. The lists are short and the numbers small.

Year UDFAs On Initial 53 UDFA Class Career Games 2024 CB Beanie Bishop Jr. 17 (Only Bishop) 2023 None Zero 2022 RB Jaylen Warren 48 (Only Warren) 2021 None Zero 2020 CB James Pierre 98 (Pierre, Corliss Waitman) 2019 None Zero 2018 LB Ola Adeniyi, LB Matthew Thomas 42 (Only Adeniyi, Thomas)

The results aren’t inspiring. The 2024 class only brought Bishop. The 2023 version offered nothing. Warren was a gem in 2022, the best name on the list. The year before was a bust, CB Mark Gilbert making his lone notable play against Pittsburgh for the Detroit Lions. Pierre was a solid find, and Corliss Waitman was part of that initial class, circling back to Pittsburgh to replace Cameron Johnston last season. However, 2019 was a bust (OL Fred Johnson was signed but never appeared in a game), and while 2018 is the last example of a pairing, it was more quantity than quality. Adeniyi never registered a sack, and Thomas recorded all of four tackles.

Of the Steelers’ six UDFA classes from 2018-2024, half of them brought zero return. Undrafted free agents face tall odds, but this is still poor production, especially considering how few of these names even stuck to the practice squad. It’s not like Pittsburgh had loaded rosters without spots for the taking, either.

This year could be different with several candidates who could push for the 53. South Alabama FB DJ Thomas-Jones could be the lead blocker that Arthur Smith normally has in his offense. Iowa S Sebastian Castro will push for a spot. Offensive lineman Aidan Williams could take advantage of the team’s weaker depth, and wide receivers Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams’ odds rose following George Pickens’ trade.

Nothing is guaranteed for the group, and their spots must be earned. But the odds of Pittsburgh having two UDFAs on the roster come Week One look better than they have in years before and would round out the edges of the 53-man unit.