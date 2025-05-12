Steelers Have Mismanaged Aaron Rodgers Situation ‘Worse Than Any Team Could,’ Analyst Believes

Midway through the month of May and the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know if 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to sign with them or not.
Though they continue to believe that he will and are holding out hope, there is no indication that he will sign — or when.
For NFL Network analyst Gregg Rosenthal, who appeared on “The Ross Tucker Podcast” Monday morning, the Steelers have totally mismanaged the Rodgers situation, and have done a worse job at it than any other team could have in the NFL.
That said, Rosenthal still believes Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, but how they have handled the situation, let it drag on and not have an answer one way or another at this point knowing they need a quarterback is rather embarrassing for them.
“Well, I fully expect him to be on the Steelers because their owner does, Art Rooney. He’s the only one willing to talk about this at any point, ’cause he’s ownership and he can say whatever he wants. And he’s been thinking Aaron Rodgers is going there now,” Rosenthal said of Rodgers and how the Steelers have handled the situation, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Either way, it’s great content, like Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers at this point of his career with a good defense and a pretty good offensive line. It’s great content. If, for some reason he chooses not to go there, that’s also kind of great because the Steelers have mismanaged this situation worse than any NFL team could.
“Can you imagine if a different team other than the Steelers was just waiting on bated breath for Aaron Rodgers and he actually doesn’t go there? They should absolutely be flamed.”
Steelers’ team president and owner Art Rooney II stated on the Friday of the 2025 NFL Draft that he believed the Steelers “may get word soon” from Rodgers regarding his decision, this coming just a few weeks after he said at the NFL Owners meetings in Florida that the Steelers were willing to wait on Rodgers, but not forever.
Now, two weeks have passed since the draft, and Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision.
The last time he appeared in public and spoke was on The Pat McAfee Show in late April, and there he stated that he was dealing with some personal stuff away from the game that had his undivided attention, and that he wasn’t even thinking of football.
Though he threw with new Steelers’ receiver DK Metcalf in Los Angeles this offseason, there has been no real indication that he’s going to sign with the Steelers. He even said on McAfee’s show that the Steelers didn’t give him a deadline to sign, and that if teams need to move on from him while he’s taking his time this offseason, then so be it.
But, there the Steelers still stand, having passed on quarterbacks throughout the 2025 NFL Draft until landing Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round at No. 185 overall. Currently, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, Howard, and Skylar Thompson on the roster.
They’re still holding out hope for Rodgers.
It’s been a bit of a mess, but the Steelers made this mess themselves. They’re handling this mess the best they can now waiting for Rodgers, even while receiving criticism for how they’ve gone about this at the most important position in sports.