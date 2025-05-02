Steelers Have Chance To Be ‘Significantly Better’ At Running Back, Insider Believes

Najee Harris was durable, dependable, and tough as nails running between the tackles. He broke more explosive plays than he gets credit for, but nobody would use the adjective “explosive” when describing his game. That is exactly the word Arthur Smith used (multiple times) when discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ selection of RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On 40-yard dash times and body measurements alone, Harris and Johnson appear to be similar players. But put on their tape for just a few minutes and you will instantly notice a difference. P-G Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo believes Johnson will prove to be much more explosive than Harris ever was in Pittsburgh.

“I think they are getting a faster back,” Fittipaldo said Friday via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp And Joe Show. “Is he going to be the home-run hitter that they want? I don’t know if he’s gonna be that with that 40 time, but I do think he’s gonna be significantly more explosive than Najee Harris.”

While Harris was more of a physical, run-you-over type of back, Johnson plays with more finesse. His patience and vision allow him to set up blocks and evade runners by routinely identifying the path of least resistance. That was never Harris’ strong suit. While there may be a higher volume of explosive runs with Johnson compared to Harris, I would expect a much greater number of runs in the seven to 10-yard range.

If Johnson does end up being an upgrade, where does that leave the running back room overall with free agent signee Kenneth Gainwell also in the mix?

“It’s gotta be better,” Fittipaldo said. “I think Kaleb Johnson is a much better fit for this offense. I think that’s gonna be worth a lot. And then Kenneth Gainwell for [Cordarrelle] Patterson…Kenneth Gainwell is a much better player, and I think he’ll be better if he gets those touches. I think they have a chance to be significantly better at running back.”

Gainwell’s addition has been overshadowed by Johnson, but he has much fresher legs than the 34-year-old Patterson and should help provide big plays on third down.

That also doesn’t mention Jaylen Warren, who dealt with injuries all of last season and probably wasn’t as effective as he could’ve been. If Johnson and Gainwell are upgrades and Warren is healthy, then it will be a much better room.

Smith stated during his post-pick press conference for Johnson that he had to pivot from his preferred offensive scheme last season due to the personnel available to him. Whether that was Harris or the offensive line, both variables should be improved this year. Johnson is perfect for the outside zone plays while the offensive line has a chance to take a big step forward with better health and more experience.