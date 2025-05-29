Steelers Giving ‘Considerably Bigger’ DeMarvin Leal ‘Every Opportunity’ To Play OLB, Beat Writer Says

DeMarvin Leal entered the league as a bit of a tweener with too much weight to play on the edge and not enough to play inside. The Pittsburgh Steelers magnified that issue by moving him around to different positions, and he could never quite figure out his ideal playing weight as a result. It sounds like they’ve gone in an entirely different direction this offseason based on his appearance at OTAs.

“He put some weight on his ass and obviously found a position where they’re gonna give him one last opportunity,” Mark Kaboly said of the fourth-year DL via the Kaboly + Mack podcast on YouTube. “Considerably bigger than last year and it looks like they’re gonna give him every opportunity to be a rotational — a chance to play outside linebacker.”

The Steelers posted a video on social media of players walking out onto the field, and Leal immediately caught my eye on the first day of OTAs. Kaboly confirmed my hunch of his added weight. Look at the end of this video with big No. 98 walking onto the field. His midsection and his thighs and glutes look considerably larger.

It’s interesting that he both added weight and is getting put out on the edge. I would have guessed they would have been adding weight to try to get him more of a base end who aligns over tackle and occasionally inside over guard at times. Maybe they will give him some chances there throughout the offseason.

He was playing more of a rotational edge role last year as an oversized run stuffer for situational downs, but he suffered a major neck injury, which ended his season after just five games.

“I haven’t seen him on the defensive line. He’s more working with Alex Highsmith right now. So it’s his last opportunity,” Kaboly said. “It’s a shame that it comes in Year 4 where they’re finally saying, ‘Okay, this position might be best for you.’”

If they are planning to play him exclusively out on the edge, he has an uphill battle to make the roster. The Steelers drafted Jack Sawyer in the fourth round, adding to a room that already has T.J. Watt, Highsmith and Nick Herbig.

In three years, Leal, a former third-round pick, has played in 28 games with only six starts. In those 28 games, he has just 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and four passes defensed. In 2023, he struggled to even get a helmet on game day.

Earlier this offseason, Leal dubbed this a “redemption year” for him following his injury. He feels like it’s finally time for his talents and abilities to show on the field. Along with the other additions to the Steelers’ defensive front, a DeMarvin Leal breakout season would put them in a great place on defense.