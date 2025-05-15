Steelers Favored In Just Six Games To Open 2025 Betting

Oddsmakers have not looked at the Pittsburgh Steelers favorably over the last few seasons, and 2025 is no different following the NFL schedule release on Wednesday night. In fact, the Steelers are favored to win in just six of their 17 games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Steelers are favored to win the following games:

– Week 1 at New York Jets (-2.5)

– Week 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

– Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns (-6.5)

– Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

– Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

– Week 17 at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

They are favored to win just four of their home games, and just two of their divisional games. At least oddsmakers are still putting them over the Browns in both of their matchups.

On the flipside, the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions represent the toughest challenges in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Six wins would be the fewest in a Steelers season since 2003, which led to the selection of Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. It would mean the end of Mike Tomlin’s 18 consecutive seasons without a losing record.

These odds could shift dramatically if Aaron Rodgers ends up signing with the Steelers. Because that is such a toss-up at the moment, I doubt he is factored into the opening odds fully. Even schedule makers didn’t have enough confidence to feature games like Steelers vs. Jets in primetime despite the intriguing storylines.

In 2024, the Steelers had one of the hardest schedules in the league. Their strength of schedule was difficult, and the final stretch of the season was by far the worst in the league. Playing the NFC North, and their usual opponents in the AFC North, their strength of schedule is currently 10th based on last year’s standings. It is still a tough slate, but not quite as difficult as last season. The end of the year is once again the toughest closing stretch of any team.

Oddsmakers had the Steelers favored in just six of their games to open last year’s betting, and they ended up qualifying for the playoffs with a 10-7 record. Will they outperform expectations once again?