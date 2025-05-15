Steelers Complete 2025 Schedule Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially unveiled its complete 2025 schedule. The team’s website and social media account released the team’s preseason and 18-week regular season schedule at 8 PM/EST.

The Steelers will open the year on the road to face the New York Jets on Sunday, September 7 at 1 PM/EST. It’ll be a matchup of Justin Fields facing his former team with – presumably – Aaron Rodgers facing his 2024 club. Pittsburgh will hold their home opener the following week against the Seattle Seahawks. WR DK Metcalf will battle his former team after being traded over this offseason.

The complete schedule is below with more commentary to follow.

Steelers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 – at Jaguars (Saturday, August 9 – TBD)

Week 2 – vs Buccaneers (Saturday, August 16 – 7 PM/EST)

Week 3 – at Panthers (Thursday, August 21 – 7 PM/EST)

Steelers 2025 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – at Jets (1 PM/EST)

Week 2 – vs Seahawks (1 PM/EST)

Week 3 – at Patriots (1 PM/EST)

Week 4 – vs Vikings (Ireland Game, 9:30 AM/EST)

Week 5 – BYE

Week 6 – vs Browns (1 PM/EST)

Week 7 – at Bengals (Thursday Night Game)

Week 8 – vs Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9 – at Colts (1 PM/EST)

Week 10 – at Chargers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11 – vs Bengals (1 PM/EST)

Week 12 – at Bears (1 PM/EST)

Week 13 – vs Bills (4:25 PM/EST)

Week 14 – at Ravens (1 PM/EST)

Week 15 – vs Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

Week 16 – at Lions (4:30 PM/EST)

Week 17 – at Browns (1 PM/EST)

Week 18 – vs Ravens (TBD)

Announced by the NFL on Tuesday, Pittsburgh will play its international game in Dublin, Ireland, in Week Four against the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers’ bye will be Week 5. It’s common for teams to have their bye the week after an international contest. It’s the team’s earliest bye week in a non-COVID year since 2013, which also came in Week 5 after the team’s international game in London. A loss to the Vikings.

Pittsburgh’s first AFC North game will come in Week 6, hosting the Cleveland Browns. That’ll be immediately followed up by travelling to Cincinnati the next week. That Week 7 contest is one of four primetime/night games on the initial schedule, though flex scheduling could change things throughout the season.

The final two weeks of the Steelers’ schedule feature back-to-back AFC North games at Cleveland before closing out the year hosting Baltimore. Predicting the strength of teams this far out is difficult, but on paper, the Steelers’ schedule is more difficult at the end than the beginning for a second straight year. Over Pittsburgh’s final six games, they play Buffalo, Baltimore twice, and Detroit on the road.

Pittsburgh’s schedule release video can be found below.