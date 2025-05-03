Steelers Choose DL Over QB In Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft

After not drafting a first-round defensive lineman from 2012-2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers could go back-to-back in 2025 and 2026. Though most mock drafts predict Pittsburgh to make a splashy quarterback selection, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the Steelers focusing on d-line.

His latest and admittedly too-early 2026 mock draft has Pittsburgh selecting Alabama DL LT Overton, writing:

“Sure, the Steelers drafted Derrick Harmon this year, but you can never have too many defensive tackles. Cameron Heyward will be 37 entering the 2026 season; the defensive line could see some turnover. Overton fits what the Steelers have looked for in the past, as the 6-5 283-pounder can play off the edge or reduce inside. His 13.4% pressure rate at defensive tackle last season was second best in the FBS. He probably would have been a top-60 pick had he declared for the 2025 draft, but Overton has the opportunity to boost his stock even more — especially if he can improve his sack total (two last season).”

At 283 pounds, Overton is a little undersized from the ideal frame for a Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman. As Reid points out, his production will also have to grow. Transferring from Texas A&M for the 2024 season, he recorded just three tackles for a loss and two sacks in his first year with Alabama.

While Pittsburgh loaded up on defensive linemen in the draft, the mission might not be done. Though on record wanting to play through 2026, if Heyward retires after 2025, it would open an immediate starter need.

Quarterback trumps all other needs but the 2026 class carries question marks. Penn State’s Drew Allar, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Miami (FL)’s Carson Beck all returned to school because of questions about their 2024 play. They’ll need to improve in 2025 to be considered first-round worthy.

Still, Reid’s mock has four quarterbacks ahead of the Steelers: Allar, Nussmeier, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, and No. 1 overall pick Clemson’s Cade Klubnik. His mock did not include Texas’ Arch Manning, who may elect to stay in school.

Other notable selections in the first-round include Ohio State S Cade Downs going fifth-overall, potentially making him one of the highest-drafted safeties in recent memory. Three wide receivers go in the top 32, while five cornerbacks “hear” their name called, Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy the highest at No. 14 overall. The highest-selected non-quarterback is Alabama OT Kaydn Proctor in what’s expected to be a strong 2026 offensive tackle class.