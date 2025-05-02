Steelers Bottom Out At 30th In New Power Rankings

If you ignore the quarterback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a successful offseason. They’ve upgraded at running back and receiver and have added some nice pieces to their defensive line. Unfortunately, while it’s already hard to win in the NFL, it becomes even more difficult when you don’t have a reliable quarterback. That’s why David Helman has the Steelers near the bottom of the list in his recent power rankings for FOX Sports.

The Steelers are 30th in the league, ahead of only the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints, in Helman’s rankings.

“If Aaron Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, we can adjust this ranking accordingly,” Helman wrote. “All we know right now is that the Steelers have the worst quarterback room in the league. There’s talent all over the roster, and that could keep this team competitive. But it’s hard to take them seriously without an upgrade under center.”

At least we know that no matter how low the Steelers are ranked, they’ll still be ahead of Cleveland. In all seriousness, though, this is quite a low ranking. Especially compared to some of the other recent post-draft power rankings, with most of them having the Steelers around the middle of the pack.

Helman’s main critique being the Steelers’ quarterback situation is unsurprising. It remains likely that Aaron Rodgers will eventually sign in Pittsburgh. If he does, the Steelers don’t come in this low on the list. Yet, that remains a big if. Speaking to the public for the first and only time this offseason a few weeks ago, Rodgers didn’t sound especially certain if he will play football in 2025.

Yet, the Steelers’ spot in these power rankings is especially low and is hard to agree with. If Mason Rudolph ends up being the starter, listing the Steelers in the bottom half of the NFL isn’t controversial. But 30th?

Yes, Rudolph struggled in Tennessee last season. However, that roster was significantly worse than the one he’ll be playing with in Pittsburgh in 2025. Rudolph has DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside, two weapons to find down the field. Even when he’s not targeting them, their mere presence will force teams to play with two high safeties more often. That opens up the run game, where Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren are more than serviceable. It also gives more space for Calvin Austin III, Pat Freiermuth and Roman Wilson underneath.

The last time we saw Rudolph lead a Steelers offense, he won the final three games of the 2023 regular season, helping Pittsburgh make the playoffs. Nobody is expecting Rudolph to lead the Steelers on a glorious playoff run, if he has to start this year. Third to last in the NFL feels laughably low though.

On the bright side, if the Steelers are one of the league’s worst teams in 2025, maybe it will be easier for them to find their franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.