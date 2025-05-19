Steelers Beat Writer Predicts Justin Fields Will Be ‘One-And-Done ‘With Jets

In March, QB Justin Fields signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets. One Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer predicts that Fields won’t see that second season. Mark Kaboly offered the take Monday, believing the Jets will quickly sour on Fields while doubling down on his offseason opinion that Mason Rudolph remains the better option.

“I don’t think he will be the guy,” Kaboly said of Fields during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. “I think he’s a one-and-done in New York.”

Pittsburgh attempted to retain Fields in free agency, but New York presented a better offer that included partially guaranteed money in the second year. Financial considerations coupled with the chance of the Steelers drafting a quarterback early, a real possibility in March, led Fields to sign with the Jets over the Steelers.

New York tore its roster and front office down over the past year, hiring a new general manager, head coach, quarterback in Fields, and making significant roster changes. The Jets will bet on Fields continuing his progression from a season ago before being replaced by Russell Wilson midway through the year. Kaboly, however, doesn’t buy the improved career arc narrative.

“He probably should have had about six fumbles, and he recovered his own. He probably [could’ve had] four more picks,” Kaboly said.

Fields had snap/exchange issues from the literal first play of the 2024 season and a costly one in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, problems Russell Wilson didn’t have once he took over the starting gig. Still, Fields improved his mechanics and accuracy while playing smarter and more structured than he had in the three previous seasons with Chicago.

Still, that didn’t deter Kaboly from showing more belief in Rudolph.

“Easy, he’s better than Justin,” Kaboly told The Fan.

Fields will get his opportunity in New York to sink or swim. He’s the Jets’ unquestioned starter this season and surrounded by capable talent like former Oho State teammate Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall. Rudolph’s chances aren’t as certain. If Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, Rudolph will enter the year as the No. 2 quarterback and waiting for an injury to get his chance to play.

Regardless, if Fields falters, the Steelers will look smart for not throwing good money at him. If he shines, Pittsburgh will look cheap for letting him leave.