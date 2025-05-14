Steelers 2025 Schedule Leaks (Updating)

The NFL will officially release the Pittsburgh Steelers complete 2025 schedule Wednesday at 8 PM/EST. But as often is the case, leaks will be reported will ahead of then. We already know the date of the team’s Ireland game, Week Four against the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s still 17 other weeks to fill in. Below will be an updated tracker of the leaks. We will only share reports we believe to be most-credible but understand nothing is 100-percent guaranteed until the team and league makes their announcement.

Please refresh this page. It won’t update automatically.

Steelers Reported Schedule Leaks (Updating)

Week 1 – at Jets

Week 2 – vs Seahawks (Home opener)

Week 3 –

Week 4 – vs Vikings (Ireland Game, 9:30 AM/EST – officially announced by NFL)

Week 5 –

Week 6 –

Week 7 – at Bengals (Thursday Night Game)

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 –

Week 11 –

Week 12 –

Week 13 –

Week 14 –

Week 15 –

Week 16 – at Lions (via Andrew Fillipponi)

Week 17 –

Week 18 –