‘Steeler Football:’ Rich Eisen Likes Idea Of RB Nick Chubb Landing In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered this season needing to upgrade at running back. They let Najee Harris walk in free agency, which only exacerbated that need. However, they replaced Harris landing Kaleb Johnson with the 83rd overall pick in the draft this year. There are also some talented running backs still on the market, too. One of them happens to be a player the Steelers are familiar with, Nick Chubb.

Chubb remains a free agent, and on Friday, Rich Eisen ranked his top-five landing spots for the veteran running back. He listed the Steelers as the second-best spot, with only the Dallas Cowboys ahead of them.

“Why not keep him [Nick Chubb] in the AFC North?” Eisen asked. “Why not have the Pittsburgh Steelers go and get Nick Chubb, and just stick it to the Cleveland Browns twice a year?… Nick Chubb being added to the mix, that’s like Steeler football, right?”

Given the Steelers’ current depth at the position, Chubb doesn’t feel like a major need. Pittsburgh just drafted a workhorse in Kaleb Johnson, who should get a load of carries in an Arthur Smith-led offense that feels like a natural fit for him. Behind him is Jaylen Warren, who the Steelers know quite well. There’s also Kenneth Gainwell, who should get a handful of carries as a new addition this offseason. Cordarrelle Patterson is also still on the roster, but it feels unlikely that he has a major role in 2025.

However, it’s hard to completely disregard NIck Chubb. Earlier this offseason, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly expected the Steelers to bring in a veteran running back after the draft. Making things more interesting, he specifically pointed to Chubb as a player to keep in mind.

At this point in his career, though, Chubb is an interesting player to evaluate. It was at Acrisure Stadium where he suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2023, which sidelined him for a significant amount of time.

Chubb did play in eight games in 2024. He had 102 carries, picking up 332 rushing yards and scoring four total times. It was great to see him back in action. However, his 3.3 yards per carry is a stark difference to the rest of his career. Prior to the 2024 season, Chubb had never ran for less than 5.0 yards per carry during a season in his career.

However, the Steelers could still add a veteran running back, as Kaboly suggested earlier this offseason. Especially if the Steelers move on from Patterson. If that situation comes about, it’s hard to think of a more qualified player than Chubb.