Stars Aligning For 1st-Round Pick Derrick Harmon To Soon Sign

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed six of their seven 2025 draft picks. First-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is the only name outstanding. Rookie contract slotting has never put his deal in doubt, but the stars are aligning for a deal to get done much sooner than later, potentially before OTAs begin May 27.

Inking rookie contracts are often a domino effect. One player signs, the rest follow. For Harmon, first-rounders in front and behind him have signed their rookie deals, creating an easy and clear road map for Harmon to join them. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and 19th overall pick Emeka Egbuka signed his contract earlier this month and Monday, Los Angeles Chargers running back and 22nd overall selection Omarion Hampton inked his four-year deal.

As Dave Bryan pointed out, that makes Harmon next man up.

As things stand today, here is who has and hasn’t signed surrounding Harmon.

18th Overall – Grey Zabel/OL Seattle (Signed)

19th Overall – Emeka Egbuka/WR Tampa Bay (Signed)

20th Overall – Jahdae Barron/CB Denver (Unsigned)

21st Overall – Derrick Harmon/DL Pittsburgh (Unsigned)

22nd Overall – Omarion Hampton/RB Los Angeles (Signed)

23rd Overall – Matthew Golden/WR Green Bay (Signed)

Jahdae Barron hasn’t signed his deal either but with players signed all around him and Harmon, neither have much wiggle room on their negotiations.

All first-round deals are fully guaranteed, leaving little for each camp to haggle over. Still, there are details that can be negotiated. Offset language should a player be released and sign elsewhere and signing bonus payouts are not codified into the CBA. While some think signing bonuses are paid in one lump sum, that isn’t always the case. They can be paid in installments, sometimes up to a year, and are determined on a case-by-case basis, especially for larger contracts.

With as many guidelines as the CBA provides, getting rookie deals done is more procedural than eventful. Gone are endless back-and-forths and lengthy holdouts that drift well into training camp. In 2009, Bengals OT Andre Smith didn’t sign his rookie deal until Aug. 30th while 49ers WR Michael Crabtree didn’t get a deal done until early October. Those days are long gone, and those situations are one reason why the CBA makes rookie deals paint-by-numbers.

Once signed, Harmon’s four-year deal will carry a standard fifth-year option Pittsburgh will have the right to exercise ahead of his fourth NFL season. It will be fully guaranteed if picked up. Pittsburgh hasn’t picked up the fifth-year option on a first-rounder the team drafted since OLB T.J. Watt, though Minkah Fitzpatrick’s was exercised after acquiring him from Miami.

Pittsburgh signed six of its seven draft picks during rookie minicamp. Derrick Harmon, the seventh, figures to sign his before or during OTAs later this month.