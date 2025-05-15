‘Staring At 0-6 In The Face:’ With Rudolph, Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Are Completely Outclassed

On paper, the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 schedule looks less daunting than the end. But Dan Orlovsky thinks Pittsburgh could still begin with a historically ugly skid. Weighing in on the Steelers’ schedule, Orlovsky offered a bold take.

“No. I think you’re staring at 0-6 in the face,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s schedule reaction show when asked about the team’s chances if Mason Rudolph starts.

"I think you're staring at 0-6 in the face." 😳 @danorlovsky7, @LRiddickESPN and @PSchrags analyze the Steelers' QB room compared to their competition 😅 pic.twitter.com/mSjI3SqW1P — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 15, 2025

Pittsburgh is banking on Rudolph opening the year as the team’s backup with Aaron Rodgers signing and taking the lead role. If the Steelers’ gamble doesn’t pay off, Pittsburgh will arguably have the worse quarterback in most matchups. Over the first six games, they’ll face Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, whoever Cleveland decides on, and Joe Burrow.

Fields, Darnold, Burrow, and Maye would universally be ranked over Rudolph. McCarthy is an unknown but if he plays to his first-round billing, will be the stronger candidate. Rudolph only confidently gets the nod over the Browns’ mess of names and even then, Joe Flacco’s proven he can still play.

No matter who is under center, analyst Louis Riddick noted they better be ready for the blitz.

“Aaron Glenn will blitz him into oblivion,” Riddick said. “The Seahawks, Mike McDonald, he’s a pretty good defensive coordinator. The Patriots with that new defensive line up there in New England. The Vikings with Brian Flores. Man, come on.”

The Jets, Seahawks, and Patriots might not be the best teams in football but they’re led by defensive-minded coaches who like to send pressure. And no defense looks to create as much chaos as Flores and the Vikings, who forced Rodgers into three interceptions in a 2024 win. Last year, Minnesota led the league in blitz rate (38.9-percent) while finishing top-six in pressure rate (25.3-percent) and sacks (49).

Trading George Pickens left Pittsburgh without a top playmaker and counter to defenses who want to blitz and trust their coverage to win 1v1.

“It’s an offense with only DK Metcalf on the perimeter,” Orlovsky said of the Steelers’ unit.

If Pittsburgh began the season 0-6, it would be for the first time since 1968. Better known as the year before Chuck Noll arrived. The Steelers find ways to stay afloat and dig themselves out of holes, making a winless start through most of October doubtful. But an outlook that looks bleaker if Rodgers doesn’t join.