Source: Steelers Sign Rookie OT Gareth Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie offensive tackle Gareth Warren to their 90-man offseason roster, per a Steelers’ Depot source. A tryout player invited to the team’s minicamp, Warren is the second invite to sign, joining veteran RB Trey Sermon.

A rookie from FCS Lindenwood, Warren is a large and athletic offensive lineman at 6051, 330 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms. He moved between guard and tackle in college but spent 2024 on the blindside.

We profiled Warren as part of Steelers Depot’s “small school week.” Our Tom Mead highlighted Warren’s size and length and plus snap quickness off the ball. He showed advanced technique on his punch with good strength to anchor in pass protection. Overall, our scouting report concluded:

“Warren has experience at guard and tackle with the athleticism to play on either side. He has good size and length, solid mental processing, and a good motor. As a pass blocker, he plays with good balance and hand placement and uses a chop to get rusher off balance. He has a good anchor and has solid mobility on screens.

As a run blocker, he uses very good play strength and quickness at the snap to engage quickly and try to move defenders. He has the mobility to pull in either direction and climb to the second level. He blocks to the whistle and sustains his blocks.”

Appearing in 35 career games, he was named First-Team All Big-South in the OVC. Warren participated in the 2025 East/West Shrine Bowl.

We placed a draftable grade on Warren but he fell out of the draft and into the tryout pool. Pittsburgh invited him to their rookie minicamp held this weekend and clearly, liked what they saw. Warren will get set to take part in OTAs beginning later this month and mandatory minicamp in June before making the trip to Latrobe for training camp in July.

Pittsburgh’s tackle depth is weak, boosting Warren’s odds of sticking even longer. Before his signing, the only tackles on the Steelers’ roster were Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, and Calvin Anderson. Warren will compete for a final offensive line spot on the 53-man roster or failing that, sticking to the Steelers’ practice squad.