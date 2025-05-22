Sleeper To Stardom? Three Under-The-Radar QB Prospects Who Could Break Out In 2025

Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, I wrote an article highlighting the top QB prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class that the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider after they waited on addressing the position in the sixth round with Ohio State’s Will Howard, putting them squarely in-position to target their future of the franchise in next year’s draft which will be held in the city of Pittsburgh.

However, as we well know at this point, the top prospects heading into the year don’t always hold that spot, and new names seem to emerge from nowhere to become first-round picks and faces of their respective franchise. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow came out of nowhere in 2019 after a mediocre 2018 campaign, throwing for 60 touchdowns and winning a national championship with the LSU Tigers and the Heisman Trophy, getting selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Just in this draft, Jaxson Dart went from being considered a late-round draft pick in 2024 to the 25th overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That said, here are three sleeper quarterback prospects that could come out of nowhere during the 2025 campaign and surprise with a massive ascension up draft boards.

TAYLEN GREEN, QB, ARKANSAS

Personally, it’s baffling that Arkansas QB Taylen Green isn’t getting more hype heading into the 2025 season. The 6’6, 230-pound redshirt junior is a unit under center, and the tape backs up the measurables. He enjoyed a strong first season in Fayetteville last season with the Razorbacks. He completed 60.4-percent of his passes for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing for 602 yards and another eight scores on the ground.

Green saw his play as a passer drastically improve in his first season in the SEC after transferring from Boise State, becoming more of the focal point of the offense after playing second-fiddle to RB Ashton Jeanty with the Broncos. If Green’s touchdown numbers improve this season while showcasing his skill set as a big, athletic quarterback that can beat you in the pocket and with his legs, he could easily jump up boards and be considered a Day 2 pick at worst next spring.

MARK GRONOWSKI, QB, IOWA

Want a point-for-the-fences sleeper pick? Mark Gronowski is mine. The 6’3, 230-pound redshirt senior has the size that you look for at the position as well as a proven track record as a starting quarterback at the college level, having racked up a 49-6 record as the starting quarterback for South Dakota State, winning back-to-back National Championships with the Jackrabbits in 2022-23.

Gronowski transferred to Iowa before his final year of eligibility as a redshirt senior to help boost his draft stock, having represented himself well at the FCS level the last several years. Through four seasons as a starter at SDSU, Gronowski completed 63.5-percent of his passes for 1,190 yards and 93 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions while rushing for 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground. He has the athleticism, arm talent, and leadership you look for at the position and could be the quarterback Iowa has been looking for to help lead them to success on offense in 2025.

JOHN MATEER, QB, OKLAHOMA

A quarterback transfers to a powerhouse SEC school and successfully improves his draft stock. Does that sound like a familiar storyline? When you look at Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, and Jaxson Dart, to name a few, all transferred to the SEC and saw their play and draft stock take off. That is what John Mateer is hoping for after transferring from Washington State to Oklahoma this spring, having established himself as a productive quarterback at the college level. Still, he needs to prove himself against some of the best teams in the country.

Mateer had a successful first season as the starting quarterback for the Cougars in 2024, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, but he did plenty of damage on the ground with his legs, too, rushing for 826 yards and 15 scores. He lacks prototypical size (6’1, 220 pounds), but his athleticism, footwork, and arm talent are reminiscent of Baker Mayfield, who also transferred to Oklahoma from Texas Tech and enjoyed a breakout season with the Sooners, propelling his rise up the draft boards to be the first overall pick back in 2018.

Mateer will hope to have a similar impact as a transfer to Oklahoma, as the SEC has become more wide open with the losses from other teams in the conference. He will have his work cut out for him, but if Mateer can produce a similar season to what he had last year with Washington State, look for him to become a household name in college football.