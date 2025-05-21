Simms: Russell Wilson’s Leadership Style Fell On ‘Deaf Ears’ With Steelers

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with issues under center. They’re having a tough time solidifying their quarterback room. Part of that might come from replacing that entire group for a second straight offseason. Last year, Russell Wilson was their starter for the majority of the season, and that led to mixed results. While Wilson started hot, he cooled off quickly. According to Chris Simms, Wilson’s leadership did not have a great impact in Pittsburgh, either.

“I know this: his ability to lead and talk to the players, it falls on deaf ears,” Simms said Wednesday on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “You heard me say that during the end of the year last year.

“I told you, not only was I hearing it from people that I trust in Pittsburgh, but you could watch TV and see it, where he’d be talking to the guys on the sidelines and they’d literally be trying to look the opposite direction he was talking.”

Wilson has an interesting personality. Throughout his career, he’s shown positivity, even in the lowest moments. That was on display several times with the Steelers.

In the past, some of Wilson’s teammates have had issues with the way he leads. That problem seemed to be at its worst with the Denver Broncos. Wilson’s two seasons there were rocky, and there were several reports that players had issues with him.

However, there are also multiple accounts from Wilson’s former teammates about how much they appreciate him. It doesn’t sound like he’s a bad guy. It feels more like Wilson’s personality isn’t for everyone.

It didn’t seem like Wilson was a problem in the Steelers’ locker room. However, it wouldn’t be shocking to hear that his message was getting tuned out toward the end of the season. The Steelers ended on a down note, losing their final four regular-season games and then in the AFC Wild Card Round. Nothing seemed to go right. At that point, some players probably didn’t want to hear Wilson’s continued positivity.

Now, Wilson is with the New York Giants, and he has another chance to try to change the narrative around him. However, with the Giants drafting quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round this year, Wilson might be on a short leash. If he has issues in the Giants’ locker room, he time as their starter could come to a premature end.