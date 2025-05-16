Seahawks GM John Schneider Explains DK Metcalf Trade: ‘He Really, Really Wanted A Fresh Start’

For six years with the Seattle Seahawks, things were pretty good for wide receiver DK Metcalf. He was putting up at least 900 yards receiving every season, was a Pro Bowler twice and earned second-team All-Pro accolades once.

But ahead of Year 7 in the NFL, Metcalf wanted a change of scenery.

That led to a trade request, which led to him being traded from the Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 9 — the trade was made official March 13 — Metcalf landing a lucrative contract extension in the process and getting the fresh start he sought.

For Seahawks GM John Schneider, who appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, there was no animosity from Metcalf and no hard feelings from the franchise, either, as he explained how the trade came about and why the Seahawks were willing to move off the star receiver.

“You know, DK and I had very open conversations the last couple years about his future, and what that looked like and what he wanted. We always have to do what’s best for the organization, first and foremost. That’s what drives us. Everybody, throughout the National Football League that does what we do. And it was apparent that he wanted to move on,” Schneider said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And so, when we got back from the Combine, we had some real, clear, direct conversations.

“And at that point, we decided it was probably best for both of us to move forward.”

Shortly after the Combine, Metcalf’s trade request went public as the report surfaced that he wanted a move on March 5.

That sent shockwaves throughout the NFL as one of the better young receivers in the league found himself on the market. So far in his career he’s hauled in 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He’s just 27 years old, too, so it was obvious there would be a market for him.

Schneider ultimately sent him to the Steel City and GM Omar Khan for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was No. 52 overall. Seattle ultimately used that pick to trade up to No. 35 overall in the second round to land South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, while the Steelers landed the true No. 1 receiver they have been coveting in recent years.

On top of landing Metcalf, the Steelers broke precedent and gave him a massive five-year, $150 million extension, ensuring the star receiver had the contract he was looking for while the Steelers continue to try and figure out the quarterback position.

With the big extension immediately after the trade, many believed Metcalf’s trade request was salary related.

“No. No. It really wasn’t [salary-related]. And it wasn’t, it was interesting ’cause it wasn’t like animosity either. It was like, he really, really wanted a fresh start,” Schneider told Eisen. “And it’s not like we went into the offseason thinking this would be a possibility, but he was just, he was pretty dug in on it.

“So, it ended up working out for both clubs, working out for us, and working out for Pittsburgh and, and we wish him the best. He’s a great guy and obviously a high-end competitor.”

It did work out for both teams. The Seahawks were able to get a high draft pick for him while saving some money and turned it into a potential star safety, while the Steelers landed the star receiver they’ve been after under Khan’s guidance.

Now, Metcalf and the Steelers will see each other rather quickly, too. Seattle visits Pittsburgh in Week 2 for the Steelers’ home-opener, which could serve as a sort of “revenge” game for Metcalf, even though there isn’t any animosity there, according to Schneider.