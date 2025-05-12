Schultz: 49ers Hosting Possible Steelers WR Target Gabe Davis

Released by the Jacksonville Jaguars late last week, free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis’ first free agent stop won’t be with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Davis is visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

The #49ers are hosting former #Jaguars and #Bills WR Gabe Davis on a visit, per source. Davis is recovering from an injury he dealt with this past season, but is expected to be fully healthy for the 2025 campaign. pic.twitter.com/3b6Z6rUeiB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 12, 2025

As Schultz’s tweet notes, Davis is coming off a knee injury but should be healthy for the start of the season. Jacksonville released Davis with a failed physical designation following a 2024 meniscus tear.

The 49ers could be looking for help after trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, and knowing Brandon Aiyuk may not be ready for the start of 2025 after suffering a severe knee injury last October.

A big-play speedster at the height of his game, Davis is coming off his worst NFL season. Appearing in just 10 games, he caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns before going down with his knee injury.

Davis’ four years with the Buffalo Bills showed him to be a downfield threat. He averaged nearly 17 yards per catch in 64 games with Buffalo. In 2023, Davis snagged 45 catches for 746 yards (a 16.6-yard average) with seven touchdowns. One of his most memorable career moments came in a 2022 stomping against Pittsburgh, catching a 98-yard touchdown in a 38-3 laugher.

Still just 26, Davis has 183 career receptions for nearly 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns.

If health allows, Davis could provide splash plays the Steelers are searching for after trading George Pickens. So far, the Steelers have had no reported interest in Davis or any outside receivers. General manager Omar Khan expressed confidence in internal options like Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III, but didn’t rule out exploring external names.

Should Davis sign with the 49ers or Pittsburgh consider other choices, veteran Amari Cooper could be on the team’s short list. Trade candidates include the New York Jets’ Allen Lazard and the Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs.

Beyond Wilson and Austin, the Steelers’ depth chart also includes receivers DK Metcalf, Ben Skowronek, Robert Woods, Scotty Miller, a handful of Reserve/Future contracts, and UDFAs Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams.