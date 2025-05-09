Schefter: Steelers ‘Feel Very Comfortable And Confident’ In Current WRs Post-Pickens Trade

The Steelers no longer have George Pickens, but they still like their collection of wide receivers, according to Adam Schefter. The crux of that, of course, was the preemptive move to acquire DK Metcalf via trade. Metcalf is arguably an upgrade over Pickens, putting them ahead of last year’s group. The rest is internal growth, and, one hopes, a better assortment of veteran supplements.

“The Steelers did trade for DK Metcalf, but minus Pickens, they now will have to rely on wide receivers like last year’s second-round [sic] draft pick, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin [III], Robert Woods, the free-agent acquisition, Scotty Miller”, Schefter said on NFL Live on ESPN on Thursday. “A lot of question marks, but the Steelers feel very comfortable and confident that they have the right group of wide receivers to help make a difference this season”.

Knowing what we do about the Steelers, it’s entirely plausible that they are comfortable and confident in this current group. Then again, this is the same team that very nearly traded for Brandon Aiyuk. Even that was at least partly related to Pickens’ short-term future with the team, though.

In trading for Brandon Aiyuk, the Steelers were looking for a future long-term No. 1 WR. They now have that with DK Metcalf instead, because they knew Pickens was not an option. Not for them, anyway, in their circumstances, though I’m sure somebody else will try. In the meantime, they have an extra third-round pick in a year in which they will likely draft a quarterback.

Still, there are a lot of “ifs” involved in the Steelers’ wide receiver room being a boon this year. The biggest one is simply DK Metcalf being who they hope he is and finding compatibility with Arthur Smith. Precedent suggests that he should, given his prior success working with A.J. Brown. But there is so much more beyond your top receiver.

Without George Pickens as a 1B, the Steelers are counting on unknown quantities like Roman Wilson. They may like him and think he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, but they haven’t had a bite yet. After virtually not playing as a rookie, is he going to be a 1,000-yard receiver this year?

Calvin Austin III isn’t so much an unknown quantity, but how close is he to his ceiling? Can he be a consistently reliable WR No. 3, or is he best rotationally as a deep-threat specialist? And what is Robert Woods going to do, considering his wilting numbers in recent years?

We will see how comfortable and confident the Steelers are in their current group of wide receivers. There is still plenty of time before the regular season begins, and plenty of moves they can make. They signed Woods after the draft, and they can sign another veteran like Keenan Allen. I’m hoping they don’t waste resources trading for a one-year rental receiver, however this plays out.