Schefter: Ravens Sign RB Derrick Henry To Big Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to contend with Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry for several more years to come. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are signing Henry to a two-year, $30 million extension. As Schefter notes, it’s the largest deal given to a running back in his 30s.

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First. It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/aeeqmHczPb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2025

It comes on the heels of the comparatively cheap two-year, $16 million deal the Ravens inked Henry to ahead of the 2024 season. He proved to be one of the shrewdest signings of free agency, rushing for 1.921 yards and NFL-best 16 touchdowns in his first year with Baltimore. Despite playing in his age-30 season and now 31 years old, Henry has proven to be a workhorse and one of football’s marquee runners.

Henry left his mark on Pittsburgh’s defense last season. Largely contained in the first matchup and receiving just 13 carries, Baltimore fed Henry the ball early and often in the next two matchups. In Week 16, Henry carried the ball 24 times for 162 yards in a 34-17 Ravens win. His encore performance in the Wild Card game was even stronger. Henry dominated from the get-go, rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns as Baltimore racked up 299 yards on the ground in a convincing 28-14 victory.

That included a 44-yard touchdown that essentially put the game away late in the third quarter.

His 186 yards and the team’s 299 were postseason records against Pittsburgh. In response, the Steelers used the draft to bolster their front seven. The team drafted a pair of defensive linemen, Derrick Harmon in the first and Yahya Black in the fifth, and outside linebacker Jack Sawyer in the fourth round.

Regular and postseason combined last season, Henry rushed for 2,191 yards and 21 total touchdowns (19 rushing, two receiving). Earlier this offseason, Henry expressed a desire to retire a Raven. This extension gives him strong odds of doing so.

As of this writing early Wednesday afternoon, there’s been no reported leak for when Baltimore and Pittsburgh will square off in their two games during the 2025 regular season. But whenever those games occur, the Steelers’ top priority will be stopping the run. Which means stopping Derrick Henry.