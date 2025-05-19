Schefter: Montravius Adams Visiting With Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers released DL Montravius Adams following the 2025 NFL Draft, but he may wind up in the AFC North this season. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today.

Former Steelers defensive lineman Montravius Adams is visiting today with the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2025

The Adams release came as a bit of a surprise, as he was expected to serve as Pittsburgh’s backup nose tackle behind Keeanu Benton. Signed in 2021 after being waived by the New Orleans Saints, Adams served as a rotational defensive lineman for the Steelers for the past four seasons. He played five games with four starts after being signed in 2021, but he dealt with injuries over the past two years that limited him to 13 games in 2023 and just eight games last season. He landed on IR last season after suffering an injury against the New York Jets in Week 7.

He finished his Steelers career with 72 total tackles and one sack in 46 games with 21 starts. The Bengals released DL Sheldon Rankins earlier this offseason after he played just seven games for them last season, and the team could sign Adams to bolster its interior defensive line depth. The Bengals re-signed B.J. Hill and signed T.J. Slaton, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, this offseason and also have former second-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr. on their roster. But they could use additional depth at defensive tackle and Montravius Adams could be their answer.

With Adams released, Pittsburgh has a hole behind Benton that could be filled by Logan Lee, who missed his entire rookie season in 2024 with an injury, or rookie Yahya Black, whom the team selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Adams does sign with Cincinnati, he’ll be moving to a 4-3 front compared to Pittsburgh’s 3-4, which could give him more opportunities to see the field as a defensive tackle. Improving their defense has been a focus this offseason for the Bengals, who spend a first-round pick on EDGE Shemar Stewart in addition to bringing back Hill and signing Slaton. Adams would likely be in a competition with McKinnley Jackson, Cincinnati’s third-round pick last season, for the fourth defensive tackle spot.

The Bengals also signed Eric Gregory and Howard Cross III as undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft, so it’s clear they feel they need help at the position. Adams would give them a veteran with experience in the AFC North, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team end up signing him following his visit today.