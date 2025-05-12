Santonio Holmes Becomes College Football Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich history on the defensive side of the ball. However, in more recent years, they’ve produced a significant number of great NFL wide receivers. Antonio Brown is at the top of that list. George Pickens looked like he could’ve been the last example, but he’s now a member of the Dallas Cowboys. However, Santonio Holmes should not get lost in the shuffle. Holmes was the MVP of Super Bowl 43, with his heroics helping win Pittsburgh the game. Now, he’s on to the next chapter of his football life.

According to Central State Marauders Football on Twitter, Holmes has joined their coaching staff. Central State is an HBCU located in Wilberforce, Ohio. In 2024, they went 1-9, but now, they’ll add Holmes as their wide receivers coach. Hopefully, that gives them a boost going forward.

HUGE hire for the Central State Marauders!

Super Bowl MVP & NFL veteran Santonio Holmes is joining the staff to lead our wide receivers!

Another elite addition by HC Tony Carter, bringing championship experience and WR excellence to the Yard. @FootballScoop @steelers @nyjets @nfl pic.twitter.com/XkT2K2iIwj — Central State Marauders Football 🏴‍☠️ (@GoMaraudersFB) May 12, 2025

This marks Holmes’ first step into college coaching. He follows several other former Steelers receivers who have also gone into coaching. That includes Hines Ward, currently the receivers coach at Arizona State, and Antwaan Randle El, now with the Chicago Bears. One day, perhaps Holmes will work himself up to coach in the NFL.

That might not be until the distant future, though. For now, Holmes is focused on Central State. While he might not have much coaching experience yet, he does have a vast knowledge of football, which is invaluable.

Not many players have stepped up at the highest level and on the biggest stage like Holmes. While his career tailed off shortly after Super Bowl 43, he looked like the best player on the field in that game. His impossible-looking catch in the corner of the end zone is one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

A Division II school, it will be interesting to follow Holmes’ journey with Central State this year. Former NFL corner Tony Carter is their head coach, so Holmes won’t be the only former professional player available to teach. Adding a former Super Bowl MVP to your staff usually isn’t a bad thing. Here’s wishing good luck to Holmes and Central State this year.