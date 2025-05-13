Russini: NFL Has Mixed Theories On Why Aaron Rodgers Hasn’t Signed

The only person who knows why Aaron Rodgers hasn’t signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers is Aaron Rodgers. But everyone sure has a theory. Sharing thoughts heard around the league, The Athletic’s Dianni Russini offered up the NFL’s take of why this saga has dragged into mid-May.

“I talked to some people in the league, and they have their theories that the Steelers know,” Russini told co-host Chase Daniel Tuesday on the Scoop City podcast. “Aaron’s going there. They have a handshake, he’s going to be there. He just doesn’t want to have answer questions about not being at OTAs because he just wants to step away for now. Those are just theories.”

Rodgers has gained a reputation of disliking offseason programs, speaking out against it during the most recent CBA negotiations. But for the would-be face of the franchise should he sign, skipping OTAs would be notable and a chance lost to learn the playbook and begin working with teammates he’ll be playing with come the fall. Art Rooney II has hinted he would like Rodgers to be there for spring workouts, though Mike Tomlin has downplayed their importance.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Rodgers’ answer will occur before mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Not everyone is convinced that’s the plan.

“Then you got people who say, you never know with Aaron Rodgers, we’ll see,” Russini said, sharing insights from those who think Rodgers could opt against signing with Pittsburgh.

During his lone offseason interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers admitted retirement remained a “possibility.” The longer the offseason drags on, the more of an open question it becomes. At some point, the Steelers will need an answer and, in theory, could move on themselves at any point. All it would take is Rooney to step in, set a deadline, and force a decision.

Russini shared her insight with the team, offering a similar line as before.

“I can tell you from the latest conversations with Pittsburgh, the sense I get is they feel good it’s happening,” she said. “But I don’t think they feel like this is a done deal.”

Even with a handshake deal, nothing is finalized until Rodgers signs his contract. With OTAs and mandatory minicamp on the horizon, there’s a chance for an answer to come soon. But with Aaron Rodgers, it’s always a guessing game.