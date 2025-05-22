Ross Tucker Weighs In On Steelers’ OL: Love For Troy Fautanu, Concerns Over Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers have sown the seeds in their offensive line, but they’re hoping they can harvest the crop this year. Over the past three years, they have drafted five linemen, including two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Four of them are projected to start this season, including one who didn’t get to play much in 2024.

That would be Troy Fautanu, and former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker really wants to see him. Appearing on the Kaboly + Mack podcast yesterday, he discussed the Steelers’ offensive line, going through some of their starters.

“It was a bummer that Fautanu got hurt last year. I love that dude”, Tucker said of the Steelers’ 2024 first-round draft pick. “Watching his college tape, he was slicing and dicing guys. I can’t wait to watch him. I actually thought Mason McCormick did some really good things last year as a fourth-round pick. That seems like a home-run pick”.

While Tucker believes the Steelers nailed their fourth-round pick in 2024, he is still wary of a more prominent selection. “I need to see more from Broderick Jones. He had some very concerning moments last year—very concerning”, he said. “I think he did get better as the season moved along, and maybe being on the left side next to [Isaac] Seumalo, he’ll be in a better spot”.

The Steelers, of course, also have very serious concerns about Broderick Jones. They invested quite a lot in him, so if he doesn’t pan out, that is a significant setback. They traded up for him in the first round in 2023, viewing him as a franchise left tackle. So far, of course, he has barely played left tackle.

But that’s partly why the Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu, to find a new starting right tackle. In doing so, it ultimately allowed them to move on from Dan Moore Jr., which worked out well. Moore signed for big money in free agency and should yield them a third-round compensatory pick.

But that won’t mean much if the Steelers still don’t have a left tackle they can trust, so a lot is riding on Broderick Jones this year. And Seumalo isn’t getting any younger, so they need to think about his replacement. Fautanu played just one game last year, yet reporters seem to insist he is their best lineman.

Curiously unmentioned in all of this is C Zach Frazier, who appears unassuming enough to fly under the radar. Not because he isn’t doing his job but because that is precisely what he is doing. The Steelers set out last season to acquire their next great center, and he could be that.

Absent a franchise quarterback, it is imperative that the Steelers have a strong offensive line. While they have purchased the ingredients, we don’t know if they have the right cook. And if the cook is OL coach Pat Meyer, many would say that they don’t. Although while skeptics criticize him about Broderick Jones, they give all the credit for Mason McCormick to the player himself. Got to love those self-taught linemen.