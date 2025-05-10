Rookie K Ben Sauls Excited For Chance To Work Alongside Chris Boswell

Rookie kicker Ben Sauls might have tough odds to beat out Chris Boswell for a job. But the chance to learn from him was a chance he couldn’t pass up. Signing with the Steelers following the 2025 NFL Draft, Sauls has the unique chance to keep kicking in a familiar place. The Pitt Panthers kicker the last several years who became one of college football’s best legs in 2024, Sauls believes Boswell and the Steelers can elevate his game.

“I’m excited to build that relationship hopefully,” Sauls told reporters Saturday via the Pittsburgh DSEN YouTube channel. “Him mentor me if that’s available, of course. But at the end of the day, we’re here, we’ve got a job to do, and we’re going to do it.”

Sauls broke out in 2024 with the Panthers. His leg strength grew and made him one of the NCAA’s best from distance, setting a school record with six field goals from 50-plus yards. Some bordered on the 60-yard marker, connecting on several from 57 and one from 58.

It’s not known how many offers Ben Sauls had post-draft and signing with Pittsburgh will make it tough to make the 53. Boswell is an established kicker coming off a historic year, the first Steelers’ kicker ever named First-Team All-Pro and to lead the NFL in scoring. But kickers are creatures of habit and getting to kick in Acrisure Stadium this preseason gives Sauls an advantage.

Good kickers get noticed and Sauls’ aim will be to not just stay on Pittsburgh’s radar but get on the radar of teams around the league. Every year, some kicker gets hurt or underperforms, leaving the organization to scramble for a replacement. The Steelers were in that spot in 2015, losing Shaun Suisham in a freak preseason injury and rotating through multiple before finding Boswell, an unknown who spent time in Houston’s camp.

If all else fails, a strong summer showing from Sauls will keep him on Pittsburgh’s speed dial. Boswell has occasionally battled injury, leading the team to open the door for others. Matthew Wright signed as a longshot UDFA in 2019 but was called upon by the Steelers in 2019 and 2022. It’s led to opportunities with other clubs and he’s appeared in 29 games to date, including an extensive stint with Jacksonville in 2021.