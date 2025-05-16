Rookie Derrick Harmon ‘Grateful’ To Steelers For ‘Understanding’ His Difficult Draft Process

For any rookie, the draft process is challenging. All-Star games, the NFL Combine, Pro Day, visits, and workouts, there’s little time to stop and process. For Derrick Harmon, his situation was made all the more challenging because of the ailing health of his mother, Tiffany Saine, who passed away hours after Harmon was drafted last month. Harmon credits the Steelers for their empathy in a difficult time while still showing faith in him being a great football player.

“It’s a very loving organization,” Harmon told Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews in a recent interview. “They came with open arms with my situation and were very understanding. And I’m very grateful for that.”

Harmon had to cancel or reschedule some pre-draft visits with teams due to his mother’s health. He didn’t visit teams until late in the process, meeting with Pittsburgh and several other organizations in April. On draft night, Harmon got the call from the team but didn’t hold a press conference and go on a city tour typical for a first-round pick, although he did make a brief trip to Pittsburgh.

While Harmon appreciated the team’s compassion, he made clear that when it comes to football, the Steelers didn’t mince words.

“They gonna keep it real with you,” Harmon told Matthews. “They gonna keep it real with you. They gonna keep it cutthroat with you. And they’re gonna love on you too once you get in the building.”

Mike Tomlin’s gained a reputation of honesty and transparency, two things in shorter demand across the NFL than some think. Harmon is expected to have an immediate role as a starting defensive end while rotating in behind Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton in sub-packages. Harmon was drafted to be Heyward’s eventual heir after his expected retirement following the 2026 season.

Harmon was a full-go for the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend. Speaking with reporters, he said he was back in his “element” and eager to focus on football after a difficult several months. He’ll join the rest of the team’s veterans once OTAs begin May 27.