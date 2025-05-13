Roethlisberger Thinks Locker Room ‘Probably Split’ On Pickens Trade

The Steelers didn’t trade George Pickens without reason—maturity concerns likely led the list—but losing their top receiver still stings. Ben Roethlisberger believes the trade may come with mixed feelings inside the locker room.
“In terms of the locker room, I’m sure it’s kind of split a little bit,” Roethlisberger said via his Footbahlin podcast on YouTube. “Not being in the locker room with him, I don’t know how guys really are feeling towards him personally, but there’s no doubt, and you can’t deny the on-field abilities. And so if you’re looking at, man, he gives us a chance to win. Then you’re like, we need that, but is it worth the headache in the locker room?
“…I think the locker room is probably split on the feeling of it.”
Over the last several months, it really seemed from an outsider’s perspective that the Pickens drama was often overblown. Guys like Donte Jackson, Pat Freiermuth, and Calvin Austin III publicly defended him in the face of media criticism. Yeah, he had evident maturity issues on the field, and he showed up late to some meetings, but it didn’t feel like any bridges had been burned beyond repair.
According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, the “right players” were fed up with Pickens in the locker room. Your guess is as good as mine for who that is referring to, but it would stand to reason that Kaboly was talking about some of the veteran leaders, specifically some of the guys who have sway and influence in the locker room.
It’s hard to tell exactly what to make of this, but we know for sure that one player was dumbfounded when he first heard about the trade. Second-year CB Beanie Bishop Jr. was caught off guard by the news.
“Bro, what are we doing?” Bishop said on his podcast this morning.
The Steelers had a real chance to go from one of the weakest passing offenses in the league to one of the best, especially if Aaron Rodgers ends up signing with the team as expected.
It’s been several years now since the Steelers had two receivers that good on the same roster, and they would have been surrounded by a good supporting cast of Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and Robert Woods. Pickens’ departure bumps everybody up a spot and looks much worse on paper, similar to last season’s underwhelming WR room.
Several excellent players on the roster, including future Hall of Famer T.J. Watt, have never even won a playoff game. Getting rid of talented pieces is a tough pill to swallow as multiple defensive stars continue to age.
“I think sometimes you’re willing to look past the headache because of what they bring on the football field,” Roethlisberger said.
If the passing game is improved this season with DK Metcalf, better quarterback play, and a better offensive line, then all will quickly be forgotten. But right now, there might be some mixed feelings about getting rid of one of the best talents on the offensive side of the ball.