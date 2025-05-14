Roethlisberger Encourages Rodgers To Attend Spring Practices

As far as the general public knows, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on QB Aaron Rodgers. But we’re almost halfway through May. The mandatory minicamp is next month, and we’re not that far from the start of training camp. At what point should fans be concerned about Rodgers signing too late in the process?
Well, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger may not have a defined deadline, but he’s got his reasons for thinking Rodgers should sign sooner rather than later. There’s being in a completely different offensive system. And then there’s the playing with a completely unfamiliar cast of players around him. Basically, Roethlisberger thinks Rodgers should be with the team as early as possible.
“My thing is, Aaron’s played in a West Coast system, like forever,” said Roethlisberger on Tuesday’s episode of Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger. “And this is not a West Coast, from what I’ve been told, it’s not a West Coast system. That’s verbiage… He’s an incredibly smart, smart man. So, do I think he could pick it up? Absolutely. But there’s also something to be said about being on the field with guys at practice, to see how guys run routes, to do things, to communicate, to let them hear your voice in the huddle, to hear your cadence, to hear your audibles, all that stuff.”
The first part, learning the terminology of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, is probably easier to handle. Aaron Rodgers can study a playbook and learn the language Smith uses. But it’s one thing to study the textbook. It’s another thing entirely to take what you’ve learned from a textbook and apply it in the real world while 250+ pound defensive players are chasing you around the field.
And even if you know the language, you’ve got to learn how to speak it and communicate with others. That’s what Roethlisberger is concerned about. If Rodgers misses a significant portion of the offseason, how long will it take him and the rest of the offense to get on the same page? Every wide receiver has their own way of running a route. No two receivers will run a slant the exact same way, so Rodgers needs to know how players like DK Metcalf operate.
Perhaps that’s why Rodgers had the throwing session with Metcalf this offseason. But that still leaves receivers like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson on the outside looking in. And then there are the tight ends, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.
Roethlisberger also mentions that the players need to hear the quarterback’s cadence. That’s going to be incredibly important for the offensive line. You don’t want a litany of false start penalties because the linemen are guessing when Rodgers wants the ball snapped.
Then there is the relationship with the coaches. If Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, he won’t have his favorite coaches and his offensive system coming into Pittsburgh. He’ll have to adapt to Arthur Smith, and Smith will have to adapt to Rodgers.
“The coach and you need to get on the same page, so that when coach is calling plays, he knows what you like and don’t like,” Roethlisberger said. “And then when you’re changing things, he understands why you’re changing it and what you’re changing it to.”
Regardless of who you believe, there was definitely a disconnect between Arthur Smith and former Steelers QB Russell Wilson last season. And that likely played a big part in why the Steelers failed to score more than 17 points in any of their last five games. Roethlisberger said he was told that Smith wouldn’t let Wilson call plays when the Steelers were running a two-minute drill.
Maybe it was a personality clash. Or maybe it was that Smith wasn’t comfortable with Wilson having a good grasp on the offense because of the sheer amount of time he missed due to injury during training camp and the early part of the season.
If it’s the latter, Aaron Rodgers needs to get into Pittsburgh as soon as possible so that he and Arthur Smith can develop a positive relationship.