Rodgers, Rudolph, Or The Field, Steelers Will Set Franchise First At Quarterback

No matter who the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback ends up being, the franchise will have done something it has never done before. Last year, we noted the rarity of the Steelers starting a different Week 1 quarterback in four-straight seasons, something that hadn’t been achieved since the forgettable mid-1980s.

The team’s presumed goal was to find stability with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Instead, both have left town, and for a second-straight season, the Steelers completely changed out their quarterback room. Regardless if it’s Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, or someone behind Door No. 3, Pittsburgh will have a different Week 1 starter for a fifth-straight season: Ben Roethlisberger in 2021, Mitch Trubisky in 2022, Kenny Pickett in 2023, Justin Fields in 2024, and 2025’s starter.

Since switching to the T-formation in 1952, it’s the first time the Steelers have ever had such a streak.

Anything in the Single Wing era, the formation Pittsburgh used prior to the switch (the Steelers were the last team to make the change), is messy and doesn’t truly count. That formation was run-focused and allowed virtually anyone in the backfield to throw the football, making a true “quarterback” meaningless. Still, it’s more than a 70-year stretch of time

Below is a list of the Steelers’ Week 1 quarterback every year from 1952 to present day.

Year Steelers Week 1 QB 2025 Rodgers/Rudolph/The Field 2024 Justin Fields 2023 Kenny Pickett 2022 Mitch Trubisky 2011-2021 Ben Roethlisberger 2010 Dennis Dixon 2007-2009 Ben Roethlisberger 2006 Charlie Batch 2005 Ben Roethlisberger 2003-2004 Tommy Maddox 2001-2002 Kordell Stewart 2000 Kent Graham 1997-1999 Kordell Stewart 1996 Jim Miller 1994-1995 Neil O’Donnell 1993 Mike Tomczak 1992 Neil O’Donnell 1988-1991 Bubby Brister 1985-1987 Mark Malone 1984 David Woodley 1983 Cliff Stoudt 1975-1982 Terry Bradshaw 1974 Joe Gilliam 1970-1973 Terry Bradshaw 1969 Dick Shiner 1968 Kent Nix 1965-1967 Bill Nelsen 1962-1964 Ed Brown 1959-1961 Bobby Layne 1957-1958 Earl Morrall 1956 Ted Marchibroda 1952-1955 Jim Finks

Besides 1982-1985, the only other four-season stretch Pittsburgh experienced came from 1967-1970 when the Steelers started Bill Nelsen, Kent Nix, Dick Shiner, and Bradshaw in his first year with the team. Bradshaw broke the streak with his 1971 start (a forgettable, four-interception performance in a loss to Chicago). There was also a different starter in four-straight years from 1991-1994 but Neil O’Donnell appeared twice over that span, not four brand-new names to the list.

This 2021-2025 stretch will be the first that takes it to five. A sixth season is likely in store. Rodgers, should be sign, is expected to be a one-year trial. Rudolph, should he get the chance, isn’t the long-term answer. Next season is when Pittsburgh figures to truly pursue a first-round rookie and though Mike Tomlin prefers veterans over youth, the team will have strong incentive to play him immediately.

Change isn’t good or bad. It just is. It’s also fair to argue teams shouldn’t stick with mistakes and organizations that can admit theirs and move on will more quickly solve the problem. There certainly wasn’t any sense hanging onto Mitch Trubisky for continuity’s sake. But the other side can be argued, too. Teams constantly rotating through quarterbacks won’t find stability or Super Bowl-contending success. Pittsburgh spinning its wheels at quarterback represents a franchise that feels stuck. They won’t make progress until they find their quarterback of the future.

NFL teams starting five-straight quarterbacks is fairly common. But rarely has that been good company to keep. The 2013-2019 Cleveland Browns, 2019-2023 Carolina Panthers, 2000-2005 Chicago Bears, and 2004-2008 Oakland Raiders are just some examples of franchises that have done the same.

It’s an offseason of firsts. One of change. The Steelers have shed their leading passer, rusher, and receiver in a single offseason for the first time in team history. And they will have a new starting quarterback for the fifth straight season, whoever that ends up being.