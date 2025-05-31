Rodgers’ Former Teammate TE Marcedes Lewis Hasn’t Spoken With Steelers

Once teammates in Green Bay, it seemed unlikely tight end Marcedes Lewis and quarterback Aaron Rodgers would even have a chance to retire together. Quarterbacks like Rodgers can play into their 40s. Tight ends rarely make it past their mid-30s. And yet, both remain in the NFL as two of the league’s longest-tenured players. And their conversations from years ago about riding off into the sunset on the same team remain a possibility.

However, while the Steelers are deep in talks with Rodgers, they haven’t had any conversations with Lewis. Joining Kay Adams earlier this week, Lewis, a free agent, says he hasn’t spoken with Pittsburgh.

“It’s always been something A-Rod would bring up. Even when we were in Green Bay, he was like, ‘hey, we gotta retire together.’ Nah, we haven’t talked about playing with the Steelers, no,” Lewis told Adams when pressed if conversations with Pittsburgh have come up.

Lewis is an NFL unicorn—a tight end who could play in his age-41 season. Having caught one pass this past season with the Chicago Bears, he became the first tight end and only fourth player in history to record a reception in his 40s. The rest of the list is a funky one. Jerry Rice, Tom Brady, and Brett Favre.

Pittsburgh’s reportedly shown some level of interest in adding another tight end, discussing a trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jonnu Smith. A different caliber of player in a different stage than Lewis. Still, Arthur Smith’s offense hoards tight ends, and Lewis can function as a blocker-first and depth behind in-line tight end Darnell Washington.

Rodgers has the reputation for bringing in “his” guys. Often, those are his receivers. Randall Cobb. Allen Lazard. Davante Adams. But playing together with Rodgers from 2018-2022, Lewis has his own history with him and would be a cheap offseason addition.

Before Pittsburgh looks to reunite Rodgers’ former teammates, Rodgers has to sign first. Only then would the Steelers consider making those connections, and even then, there isn’t an obvious role Lewis would fill. Even in his prime, he didn’t play special teams and could only function on the field goal protect team these days. But he’s another name to keep in mind once the Rodgers’ domino falls.