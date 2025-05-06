Report: Steelers To Reveal New Alternative Helmet This Summer

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a new look in 2025. At least, for a game. According to Sports Logo’s Andrew Lind, the Steelers are one of several teams adding an alternate helmet for the upcoming season. FanDuel’s Zach Cohen was first to hint at the news in February.

Lind’s article doesn’t offer complete details of what the Steelers’ helmet could look like but notes the team will add a second shell. He also implies it will be a gold helmet the team has occasionally worn in the past as part of its throwback uniform and was the team’s color scheme for the first 30 years of the franchise’s existence.

This wouldn’t replace the Steelers’ primary black helmet but would be worn likely one time during the season, Lind speculated when they’d be used.

“They’d presumably wear them with their Color Rush uniforms, which aside from the black pants, are similar to the aforementioned throwback set, which featured white britches.”

A timeline for when the addition will be announced is unclear. Lind speculates in July. Perhaps the team will make the announcement shortly before reporting in late July or they could share the news early in the month, offering a tiny bit of news to keep fans engaged during the quietest part of the NFL calendar. Of course, we’ll pass along word when the team makes an official announcement.

Pittsburgh has held the unique claim of having the logo on just one side of its helmets instead of appearing on each side of them. The Steelers logo features hypocycloids, a “Steelmark” with yellow representing coal, orange for iron ore, and blue for steel scrap.

Art Rooney received permission from American Iron and Steel Institute to adopt the logo and change the orange to red. It’s become one of football’s cleanest and most iconic logos, one that will sit on a different color scheme for the 2025 season.