Report: Steelers To Play Seahawks In Week 2 Home Opener

Tonight is the official schedule release around the NFL, but there are always leaks throughout the day leading up to the announcement. According to 93.7 The Fan’s Donny Chedrick and FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing the Seattle Seahawks for their 2025 home opener in Week 2.

Sources: The #Steelers will host the #Seahawks in Week 2 for their home opener, which will also be DK Metcalf’s first game against his former team. pic.twitter.com/6tIhzLI3Mv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2025

This game will reportedly take place on Sunday, Sept. 14 with the time yet to be announced.

The last time these two teams played, the Steelers won in 2023 by a score of 30-23 as Nick Herbig played hero with a critical strip-sack and recovery.

Along with it being the home opener, this game is notable for a couple other reasons. For one, DK Metcalf was the Steelers’ biggest offseason addition and came to the team via trade with the Seahawks. He will get an early opportunity to face the only other NFL team he has ever played for.

The Steelers will also get one of the first cracks at QB Sam Darnold in a Seahawks uniform. The Steelers were reportedly interested in several available quarterbacks this offseason, with Darnold being one of them. He ultimately signed a three-year contract worth a little over $100 million with Seattle.

Both rosters look quite a bit different than the last time they played. In 2023, the Steelers were starting Mason Rudolph and the Seahawks were starting Geno Smith at quarterback. While Rudolph is back on the Steelers’ roster after one year away, all signs point to Aaron Rodgers eventually signing and being the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks signed WR Cooper Kupp to help fill the void left by Metcalf alongside former first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Pete Carroll was the head coach of the Seahawks the last time the Steelers played them. Now they are led by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. There should be some level of familiarity in that matchup against the former coach of a division rival.

Keep up with all of the latest schedule leaks and rumors via our tracker below.