Report: Steelers Sign Derrick Harmon To Rookie Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to terms with first-round DT Derrick Harmon on his rookie contract, per Tom Pelissero on X. His deal is reportedly worth $17,973,604 fully guaranteed. The signing bonus is expected to be roughly $9,711,704. His 2025 cap charge should be around $3,267,926. Slotted contracts under the new CBA have made rookie deals far easier to get done, and Harmon’s situation is no exception.

According to Aaron Wilson on X, this deal includes third-day training camp roster bonuses of $651,982, $1.353 million, and $1.625 million.

As a first-round pick, Harmon will also carry a fifth-year option that the team could later exercise. The last fifth-year option Pittsburgh exercised on a player they drafted was T.J. Watt.

With a focus on bolstering the team’s defensive line and run defense, Harmon was a priority pick. Transferring from Michigan State to Oregon in 2024, he broke out to have a 45-tackle (11 for a loss), five-sack, and two-forced-fumble season.

Often compared to Cam Heyward, Harmon possesses ideal height, weight, and length to play defensive tackle/defensive end in the Steelers’ system. Still just 21 years old with his best football potentially ahead of him, Harmon should immediately log playing time and is the favorite to start in the Steelers’ base packages. He’ll also rotate in behind Heyward and Keeanu Benton in sub-packages.

Our scouting report touted Harmon’s strength, block shedding, and versatility. We concluded:

“Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement. He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers drafted Heyward two years before they needed him.”

In addition to Harmon, Pittsburgh bolstered its front by drafting fourth-round EDGE Jack Sawyer and fifth-round DL Yahya Black.

Harmon’s primary competition will be veteran offseason signing Daniel Ekuale, but if Pittsburgh’s assessment of him is accurate, Harmon will easily win the battle.