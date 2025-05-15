Report: Raiders Hiring Former Steelers Executive Brandon Hunt As VP Of Player Personnel

Former Pittsburgh Steelers executive Brandon Hunt is moving on to a new opportunity in the NFL.

According to ESPN reporter Ryan McFadden, the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Hunt away from the Philadelphia Eagles to be their vice president of player personnel.

Previously, Hunt was the Philadelphia Eagles’ senior director of scouting, a job he landed in 2022 after being passed over for the Steelers’ GM position, which ultimately went to Omar Khan.

#Raiders are hiring Brandon Hunt to be their VP of Player Personnel, per source. He previously served as the senior director of scouting for #Eagles. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 15, 2025

Prior to his role with the Eagles, Hunt was the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator and was a part of the organization from 2009 to 2022. He was born in California but grew up in Pittsburgh. Hunt attended Pine Richland High School in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh. He then attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he got his first job in football as a graduate assistant.

Hunt later got his start in the NFL as a scouting intern with Pittsburgh in 2005, serving in that role from 2005-06 before then moving on to the Houston Texans, where he was a pro scout from 2007-09.

Then, he came back to Pittsburgh and was with the Steelers until 2022. After the retirement of former GM Kevin Colbert, Hunt’s name was a popular one for the GM opening, but the Steelers ultimately chose Khan and hired Andy Weidl away from the Eagles as an assistant GM, leading to Hunt leaving the organization.

Prior to leaving the Steelers for the Eagles, Hunt interviewed with the Raiders in 2022 for their GM opening. He also interviewed for an assistant GM job in Buffalo and the lead personnel job with New England, before landing with Philadelphia, where he played a part in building a Super Bowl champion.

Now, he’s off to the desert to work under Mark Davis and Tom Brady in Las Vegas, pairing with HC Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek to try and build a winner in Las Vegas.