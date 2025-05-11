Report: Aaron Rodgers Did Not Join Local Pittsburgh Country Club

In the “it’s a slow news day” portion of the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason, Aaron Rodgers reportedly has not joined a local country club that would’ve been a sure sign of him eventually signing with the team. KDKA’s Richie Walsh took to Twitter/X Saturday to counter a tweet from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that Rodgers had become part of the Nevillewood Country Club southwest of downtown Pittsburgh.

Walsh said he spoke with the club directly, who confirmed Rodgers was not a member.

“This rumor is NOT true. I just spoke with the Club at Nevillewood President Wayne Chiurazzi, who said Aaron Rodgers did not join. The Club would love to have him if he does sign with the Steelers. It is true that Nevillewood is a beautiful Pittsburgh suburban golf course.”

This rumor is NOT true. I just spoke with the Club at Nevillewood President Wayne Chiurazzi, who said Aaron Rodgers did not join. The Club would love to have him if he does sign with the Steelers. It is true that Nevillewood is a beautiful Pittsburgh suburban golf course. https://t.co/8gMc8IN5OU — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 10, 2025

Pittsburgh remains in a holding pattern for Rodgers, expressing interested in him since the beginning of free agency in March. The Steelers have reportedly had a contract offer on the table for months and money doesn’t appear to be the hangup in a potential deal.

Rodgers has shown signs of interest in joining the Steelers. He flew into Pittsburgh March 21 to meet Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Art Rooney II, and select members of the coaching staff. Later, he held a weekend throwing session with new Steelers’ WR DK Metcalf. And in his lone offseason interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers expressed admiration for Pittsburgh’s organization, a clear juxtaposition compared to his scathing comments over the New York Jets’ new regime.

Still, no deal is done until it’s officially signed. There’s no known timetable for when Rodgers will decide. Speaking on McAfee’s show, Rodgers admitted he had no timetable and hadn’t given teams like Pittsburgh any indication of when he would offer an answer. He also revealed the Steelers hadn’t set a deadline for him, though Rooney’s recent comments suggest Pittsburgh would like him to arrive prior to OTAs on May 27th.

Ultimately, there may not be a smoking gun that Rodgers is signing. The news will likely be confirmation from Rodgers himself or a reporter indicating Rodgers is flying into Pittsburgh not with golf clubs but with a pen to ink his contract.