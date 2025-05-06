‘Ready To Take A Step Forward’: Analyst Says DK Metcalf Is Steelers’ Reason For Optimism In 2025

The 2024 version of the Pittsburgh Steelers were flawed in multiple ways, but things really started to fall apart after George Pickens went down for a few games with an injury. They lacked anybody capable of stepping into the WR1 role and complementary football fell apart in a hurry. Despite their efforts to make a big splash ahead of last season with attempted trades for multiple receivers, they came up empty-handed. None of that will be the case this season with DK Metcalf on the roster.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan says Metcalf and the improved WR room is the main reason for optimism in Pittsburgh this year.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers spent eternity trying to land another impact receiver for their offense and were constantly coming up short,” Sullivan wrote. “At long last, they finally landed their big fish. With Metcalf now inserted into the offense, the skill position group is ready to take a step forward with George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth already established. Now, they just need a quarterback…”

It continues to seem likely that Aaron Rodgers will eventually sign with Pittsburgh. Regardless of his age or what you think about him off the field, he should be the best pure passer that the Steelers have had since pre-injury Ben Roethlisberger in 2018. He produced a 1,000-yard receiver in Garrett Wilson last year and would have produced another had Davante Adams been with the team for the full season.

Meanwhile, this will be the most talented WR duo that Arthur Smith has ever had to work with. His offenses have been run-centric over the years, but part of that was the personnel available to him. It’s hard to have a dynamic passing game with Desmond Ridder as your quarterback throwing to a rookie in Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus. And, of course, he was going to run a lot when he had Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans.

Smith very nearly produced a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in 2020 with the Titans. A.J. Brown had 1,075 yards while Corey Davis had 984 yards. Metcalf and Pickens are a step up from that duo, and Rodgers is probably a small step up from Ryan Tannehill in the passing game even at 41 years old.

Just as Smith said he pivoted his scheme in 2024 due to a lack of personnel to operate his preferred system, we could see him make adjustments to his offense to fit this dynamic tandem of receivers in the passing game.

Lump in Pat Freiermuth, an ascending Calvin Austin III in the slot, and whatever Roman Wilson might become, and this could be far and away the most talented receiving room that Smith has ever had to work with. It should also be the most talented receiving group that the Steelers have had since 2014 when Antonio Brown was in his prime along with rookie Martavis Bryant, Heath Miller and Markus Wheaton.

Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell are also plenty capable as receivers out of the backfield. There is an opportunity for a much more balanced and open offense in 2025, and the addition of DK Metcalf (and potentially Rodgers) makes it possible.