RB Kaleb Johnson ‘Built For Arthur Smith’s Offense’, Steelers Insider Says

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to run Arthur Smith’s offense, Kaleb Johnson is the running back for the job. At least, he is one of the better options coming out in this year’s draft, and they are happy to have him. It helps that most expected him to go in the second round, so landing him in the third was good value. But more importantly, he is talented and a scheme fit.

“Kaleb Johnson is built for Arthur Smith’s offense”, Steelers reporter Ray Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. “He ran that outside zone in Iowa. That’s what Arthur wants to run here. He got away from that last year just because the pieces really didn’t fit”.

The Steelers hired Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator last year, buying into his offensive scheme. But they didn’t have all the personnel in Year 1, so, he admitted during this year’s draft that he “pivoted”. This year, with Kaleb Johnson and the continued maturation of the offensive line, he can inject more of his personality into the offense. And more outside zone runs, I would bet.

“Last year we didn’t run as much true outside zone”, Smith said during the draft, citing players fit. “We ran a lot less wide zone, outside zone, whatever you want to call it, than I had previous couple years”. But Kaleb Johnson ran the outside zone at Iowa, and his ability to thrive in that scheme is evident on his film. So is the fact that he moves a lot better than his 40 time at the NFL Combine suggests.

“He looks like he moves faster than 4.57. And Mike Tomlin was talking about that on Friday. There’s timed speed at the Combine, and then there’s game speed, and it just seems like Kaleb Johnson is a game-speed type of a guy”, Fittipaldo said. “I can very easily see those guys doing a 50/50 split with the carries and Kaleb Johnson maybe not being the starter but certainly having a big role”.

The Steelers parted with Najee Harris this offseason, and no doubt his lack of fit with Arthur Smith was a factor. Perhaps telling is that they drafted a back in Kaleb Johnson who fits Smith’s philosophy very well. Of course, he was also arguably the best running back available when they picked.

The Steelers aren’t just going to throw Johnson out there for 60 snaps a game, though. They still have Jaylen Warren, who will probably start to open the season. But Johnson could eat into his snaps as the year progresses.

In the past, the Steelers have been willing to ride the proverbial hot hand. As the well-rounded veteran, Warren may still see more snaps in passing situations. But Kaleb Johnson could assume the lead responsibility on obvious run downs if he proves his aptitude for that role.