Ray Fittipaldo Weighs In On Steelers’ Plans To Address Offensive Line Depth

If the Steelers intend to bolster their offensive line depth, they have a funny way of showing it. Thus far, the team has been practically inert in the offensive trenches this offseason. In fact, they allowed three linemen to leave in free agency, including two starters. Just yesterday, they waived one potential depth piece.

While Lecitus Smith wasn’t going to move the needle much one way or another, there is still the question of depth. Particularly at tackle, the Steelers’ position on their offensive line depth seems to be unclear. Last year, they entered the season with Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, and Troy Fautanu. They added Calvin Anderson as their emergency plan after Fautanu’s injury, and now he’s their Plan A?

Quite possibly, says Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Asked about the Steelers’ offensive line depth at tackle and whether they would add someone, he didn’t sound optimistic. “There’s always the waiver wire after final cutdowns, but it looks like Calvin Anderson and Dylan Cook will compete for the swing tackle spot”, he said.

Once upon a time, Dylan Cook seemed to be a triumphant underdog story. The guy Buccaneers coaches regretted letting get away, the Steelers have since been willing to let him slip, as well. After he made the 53-man roster in 2023, they waived him last year. He actually began the season on IR, but they released him on Halloween, signing him to the practice squad a few days later. He remained on the practice squad for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers lost Fautanu for the season and then Calvin Anderson went down. At that point, they moved Max Scharping to tackle rather than promote Dylan Cook. So how much does that say about their opinion of him? One can argue that this was all due to his health status, but that’s a precarious position.

Either way, the Steelers have to figure out who their swing tackle is, if they don’t already know. They did re-sign Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract, which usually indicates some commitment. Even though it wasn’t a big deal, it was more than the minimum, totaling $4 million.

Many Steelers fans wanted the Steelers to draft an offensive lineman to address these concerns about the depth. They passed on it, instead doubling up on the defensive line. After all, they did draft three offensive linemen in 2024, and two in 2023. All five remain with the team, four of whom should start this season.

The other one is Spencer Anderson, a 2023 seventh-round pick who could also throw his hat into the ring for the swing tackle job. While he spent last year focusing on guard, he can play all five positions. If the Steelers need a swing tackle, needless to say, it would behoove him to kick outside. But that’s a decision the coaches make, not the players.