Ray Fittipaldo Questions Whether Steelers’ Defensive Line Will Be Much Better In 2025

Despite significant investment in their defensive line, the Steelers may not be much better there this year, Ray Fittipaldo believes. While they made no big moves in free agency, they did draft two defensive linemen, including one in Round 1. Derrick Harmon should be an immediate starter, replacing Larry Ogunjobi, whom they released in March after three seasons.

Cameron Heyward, who turns 36 tomorrow, remains the nucleus of the Steelers’ defensive line. While he played at an All-Pro level last season, everybody is waiting for the other shoe to drop. He had a down season in 2023, but he also played the entire year—when “healthy”—compromised due to injury.

Beyond Heyward, the Steelers don’t have much in the way of proven defensive line commodities. Two seasons into his career, Keeanu Benton still remains largely in the “promising” category. Other draft picks of recent vintage, like DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, have underwhelmed. In free agency, they have preferred to shop for bargains, beyond Ogunjobi, a move that did not sufficiently work out.

“They’re all in on their 36-year-old future Hall of Famer, and then young guys. And all the guys in between, these guys they accumulated in the draft, are just kind of there”, Fittipaldo said of the Steelers’ defensive line on 93.7 The Fan. “Guys like DeMarvin Leal and Loudermilk, some of these other guys, what have they done in the NFL to make you think they’re even gonna be rotational players? I’ll go slightly better just because of the pedigree of Harmon. But, again, you’re counting on rookies and a 36-year-old”.

The Steelers reportedly hoped to make a significant defensive line signing in free agency but were presumably outbid. According to Gerry Dulac, they wanted Javon Kinlaw, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Washington Commanders instead.

Rather than make a big move, the Steelers made two small signings on the defensive line. They added Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo, both of whom will compete for depth in the room. That’s partly because they knew that the quality of the position was high in the draft, banking on cashing in there. And they did.

For the first time in decades, the Steelers drafted two defensive line prospects in the first five rounds. In Round 1, they added Derrick Harmon, as previously mentioned, a likely immediate starter. Later, they double dipped in Round 5 with Yahya Black. They subsequently released veteran Montravius Adams, possibly indicating Black will play nose tackle.

But the Steelers still have Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk in their defensive line room, as well as Dean Lowry and 2024 sixth-round pick Logan Lee. Lee spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List, so this will be his first full opportunity to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Black will also have to earn a roster spot in what is becoming a crowded group. The question is, while they have quantity, will they also find quality? Ray Fittipaldo isn’t so sure.